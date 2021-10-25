Dr Mohammed Khan contributes to Kerala flood relief

As Kerala battles severe floods, no different from the recent years, the state and its people are on a journey to recovery. This path could be long and arduous, but the state is safe in the hands of generous minds like Dr Mohammed Khan.

In a programme hosted at Malabaree Heritage, Malappuram, on Saturday, Dr Mohammed Khan, President and CEO, Khans Media City, Dubai donated a considerable amount to the Kerala flood relief operations. Dr Khan revealed that the contributed amount is a profit share from the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. The event presided by Panakkad Syed Mueen Ali Shihab Thangal, also glimpsed an auspicious blessing speech by Rev.fr.Siju Jacob Alunkal. The programme also had the presence of eminent personalities like Manjeri Municipal chairperson V M Subaida, DR.Anil Mathew Perumbavur, Kotta Mohammed Atheek and Sharafudheen Parakkulam.

The amount will be distributed to the people who lost their houses during the recent floods in the region. As the flood-ravaged Kerala badly needs a lending hand to stand straight from the effects of the inclement weather with heavy rains and landslides, people like Dr Mohammed Khan are always a blessing. Apart from his iconic performance in the media industry and brand strategy, Dr Khan is famous for his innumerable charity programs across the globe.

It was on the 15th of this month, heavy rain lashed several parts of the state, resulting in the death of at least 35 people.