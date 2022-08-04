Dr Mohammed Khan Honoured with Bharat Ratna Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Award 2022

Dr Mohammed Khan, President & CEO of Khans Media City, Dubai was Honoured with the Bharat Ratna Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Award by the Hon. Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, as “The Global Media Celebrity” (GMC) in a function organised by Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Global Foundation held at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai, India.

The Governor while congratulating the Awardees’, said they all deserve this recognition for their contributions to the social causes and work for making our nation better and wished them greater successes in all their future endeavours.

While receiving the award, Dr Khan, who had also been crowned earlier with many international recognitions by many Governments, Organizations like FIFA and Olympic Committee etc. said he was proud to receive an award in his native country again and consider this as most valuable since it’s named after one of the greatest Visionaries the world had ever seen. He dedicated this award to the great Visionaries, Gurujis, Scientists and Masterminds behind the developments of today’s India.

The 14th award function was organised by the Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Global Foundation and the event was managed by Parwez Media. Chairman Dollarai Kottega, Padmashree Kalpana Saroj etc were present at the function. Kargil War Hero Col. Shailendra Singh, Great musician and playback singer Sri Udit Narayan, sri Mufti Manzur Ziyaee, Mukesh Manveer Singh, International celebrity and model Ketki Walse, Dr. Bu Abdulla from UAE were also part of this year’s award winners.