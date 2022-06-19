The world wide business network company Sidharathul munthaha Pvt. Ltd. involved in constructions, pharmaceuticals, chain of jewelries, cosmetics, General trading, OTT platform, import & export etc has launched their logo in an auspicious function held at Town hall ernakulam on May 25th 2022.
The launching has been done by The world famous Brand strategist and Media celebrity Dr. Mohammed Khan ( President & CEO Khans Media City, Dubai) in the presence of other celebrities from defferent part of the community. Film actors, Unni mukundan, Sudeesh, sudheer karamana, actresses, Shalu menon, Lakshmi nakshathra, Vava Suresh, kalabhavan haneefa and so many other VIPs where present at the function.
Sidharathul Munthaha Pvt. Ltd. is an international brand coming up with general trading and marketing with global network. The Chairman Mr.A Nazeer is an enthusiastic and exuberant personality, well known to the global business world. A fully dedicated Team is lined up with highly modern technology to cop up with all the international requirements.
Company Incorporated in 2020 with a vision to revolutionize the e-commerce platform and also blend in the new age and traditional methods of education, entertainment and information.
About our FM project: Radio is a great and useful invention of modern science. It is a part and parcel of our modern life. It plays a very important role in our life. Radio broadcasts can provide information and entertainment broadcasted 24 hours a day to provide the most recent updates about news or something entertainment related to listeners. Radio broadcasts and telecasts provide real-time information, and some that broadcast 24 hours a day, can provide the most recent updates to listeners. The main advantages of FM over AM are: Improved signal to noise ratio (about 25dB) to man made interference. We will focus on all the 14 districts of our state. On phase two we will have our App released, this app will provide visual information about the world in a simple way that helps the users locate where they are and where they want to go. It features the detailed view about the nearby hospitals, shops, school, hotels, restaurants, etc. in your phones. We are planning to implement the application around 180 + countries. For the purpose of FM project Munthaha will pay a security of 100 CR to Central government for releasing the broadcast spectrum 5G Approval for our FM .Some of our key features of our platform are Unique, Clean and Modern Design, Highly attractive front-end pages Clean code developed by the best team of Iconic Design, Restricted Pages/Content – You can restrict access to your video streaming site pages or the entire site with the built-in content restriction tools, Rich theme options to customize your site according to customer need.