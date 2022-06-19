The world wide business network company Sidharathul munthaha Pvt. Ltd. involved in constructions, pharmaceuticals, chain of jewelries, cosmetics, General trading, OTT platform, import & export etc has launched their logo in an auspicious function held at Town hall ernakulam on May 25th 2022.

The launching has been done by The world famous Brand strategist and Media celebrity Dr. Mohammed Khan ( President & CEO Khans Media City, Dubai) in the presence of other celebrities from defferent part of the community. Film actors, Unni mukundan, Sudeesh, sudheer karamana, actresses, Shalu menon, Lakshmi nakshathra, Vava Suresh, kalabhavan haneefa and so many other VIPs where present at the function.

Sidharathul Munthaha Pvt. Ltd. is an international brand coming up with general trading and marketing with global network. The Chairman Mr.A Nazeer is an enthusiastic and exuberant personality, well known to the global business world. A fully dedicated Team is lined up with highly modern technology to cop up with all the international requirements.

Company Profile: ZIDHARATHUL MUNTHAHA PRIVATE LIMITED

Company Incorporated in 2020 with a vision to revolutionize the e-commerce platform and also blend in the new age and traditional methods of education, entertainment and information.