Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialties Centre enters SILIGURI

Chennai, 30th December 2021: Diabetes is often named a silent killer because it does not show any apparent symptoms but can cause organ damage. The absence of symptoms may be a reason why 50% of the Indian population with diabetes are unaware of their condition and are left undiagnosed. Diabetes, when left untreated can slowly affect the blood vessels, nerves, eyes, Kidney, liver and feet. Often co-existing with diabetes are high cholesterol and high blood pressure – this is called a “metabolic triad” and can precipitate a stroke or a heart attack if not managed carefully.

While it sounds ominous, it is also one of the easiest diseases that can be kept under control with regular, diligent check-ups. The good news is that with good lifestyle advice, it can also be prevented or reversed in early pre-diabetes stages. With the right diagnosis, right treatment and the right support, the complications of diabetes can be kept away for life. Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre which is the largest diabetes chain in India has a record number of more than 500 living patients above the age of 90 years without complications from diabetes. They have indeed now gone to special lengths to keep their 5 Lakh plus patients with diabetes, under their good care especially during this Covid season through comprehensive management and 360-degree care with more than 50 lakh consultations done. They are also the Diabetes Reversal Experts.

Dr Mohan’s has now launched its comprehensive care centre for the people of North Bengal at Siliguri, above Reliance Jewels, Opp-Hotel Sachitra, Sevoke Road, Siliguri that will provide complete diabetes care under one roof in the heart of the city. The Chief Guest of the occasion was Dr. G. B. Das, Renowned Gynaecologist and Head of New Ramkrishna Seva Sadan and the Guest of Honour was Dr. Rajesh Saini, Chief Executive Officer, Siliguri Greater Lions Eye Hospital with the presence of Dr. Manodip Acharyya along with his team. The Siliguri centre will be opened for appointments from 3rd JANUARY 2022. This will be the 3rd centre in West Bengal and the 50th centre in India. Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities centre will also be offering home care services for its patients in the convenience of their home.

Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre was started in 1991, thirty years ago by Dr V. Mohan, a Padmashri Awardee in Chennai to ensure that patients with diabetes received total diabetes care. Indeed, Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre is India’s most acclaimed “one-stop” comprehensive diabetes treatment facility offering multi-disciplinary services like blood investigations, Diabetes Foot Care, ECG, Eye check, Nutrition & Dietetics, Patient Education, Diabetes footwear, Pharmacy, Fitness, genetic testing and food products under one single structure. Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre is backed by a strong research unit that boasts of more than 1400 research publications in Diabetes. Dr R.M. Anjana is the Managing Director of the large chain that spans across 30 cities across India and has established “Precision Diabetes” treatment.

A patient can walk in, get their blood and physical tests done, receive doctor’s prescription along with nutrition and lifestyle modification advice, fitness advice and medicine purchase within a few hours.

“Dr Mohan’s will strive to carry on its tradition of providing the best diabetes care to those who need it most for decades to come,” said Dr V. Mohan, Chairman, Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialties Centre.

Dr Manodip Acharyya, Consultant, Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, Siliguri Branch said, “The advanced technologies deployed at Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre not only help to ensure an early diagnosis of diabetes for the people of Siliguri but also provide quality care and support. We aim to empower, educate and counsel people to lead a healthy lifestyle and break myths about diabetes management. We will be able to detect and help manage diabetes very effectively for our people.”