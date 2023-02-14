Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani Appointed as Chairperson of Advisory Council of University of Mumbai

Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, an eminent industrialist and HSNC University Provost has been appointed as the chairperson of the Advisory Council of University of Mumbai. He was nominated by Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra and Chancellor of the Universities in the State. According to Maharashtra University Act 2016, an eminent industrialist can be appointed as the Chairperson of the council.

The other distinguished members of the advisory council are Dr. Anil Sahasrabuddhe (Chairman, NETF and former Chairman AICTE), an Information Communication Technology expert who has a wide experience at the national and international levels in higher and professional education. Dr. Vijay Bhatkar, an acclaimed and internationally acknowledged scientist of India and Chancellor of Nalanda University, he was the Chairman of Board of Governors of IIT Delhi from 2012 to 2017. Mrs. Sujata Saunik (Chief Secretary, Department of General Administration, Government of Maharashtra; Indian Administrative Service), an eminent social leader who has experience working with the masses and understands the linkages between education and social transformation. Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar (Principal Director, Symbiosis Society and Pro Chancellor, Symbiosis International University) an eminent educationist who is conversant with new trends in the world of higher education.

Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata and Padma Vibhushan Anil Kakodkar have been nominated on the same advisory council in previous years.