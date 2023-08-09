Dr. Pam Gumbs Honored as a VIP Member by P.O.W.E.R.

Berkely, CA, August 09, 2023 — Dr. Pam Gumbs of Berkeley, California has been honored as a VIP Member by P.O.WE.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the pharmaceutical field.

About Dr. Pam Gumbs

Dr. Pam Gumbs is the owner and CEO of United Pharmacy in Berkeley, California. With over 50 years of experience, she has been viewed as a pillar of her community for more than three decades. Affectionately known as “Dr. Pam” by her peers and patients, she is easily recognizable by her New England accent.

At United Pharmacy, Dr. Pam oversees operations including hiring, inventory, customer relations and consulting. She provides consultation services on all medications but specializes in asthma and other respiratory disorders. She also conducts Medication Therapy Management services for all patients.

Dr. Pam is trusted by her patients because she recognizes each one as a valued individual and realizes that there is no such thing as one-size-fits-all cure. Her pharmacy provides personalized pharmaceutical services in conjunction with a patients’ full medical history with the aim of approaching every case on an individual basis. United Pharmacy’s experienced medical staff use pre-existing records to ensure that each patient receives a customized treatment plan, targeted to their specific needs.

“I often liken the world of pharmacy to the term ‘cutless surgery,’” said Dr. Pam. “Whom does the community patient come to regarding the correction of a physical or psychological occurrence but the pharmacist, who through their knowledge of clinical pharmacy can offer the proper referral or medication to correct these things without actually entering the amazing human body.”

As an extremely involved member of her community, Dr. Pam is the consultant pharmacist for the city of Berkeley and she provides community service for Alameda County regarding substance abuse and educating youth. She is affiliated with a number of other associations including the Christian Pharmacists Fellowship International, American Society of Consultant Pharmacists, California Pharmacists Association, and the National Association of Community Pharmacists. Dr. Pam is the immediate past president of the Alameda County Pharmacy Association and pharmacy representative for Alameda Alliance Health Association P & T Committee. She was elected to the office of president for the ASCP California Chapter of Consultant Pharmacist 2018-2019.

Dr. Pam has been featured on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City. Times Square, where the Reuters Billboard is placed, is the busiest area in Manhattan with approximately 330,000 people passing through daily, many of them tourists. It is also the hub of the Broadway Theater District and the world’s entertainment industry. She has received numerous career honors, including being featured in P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, and recognized by P.O.W.E.R. as a Woman of Empowerment, a Woman of Distinction and an Honored Member and a Woman of the Month. She has been awarded the Professional of the Year for 2021 and VIP Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide.

Born in Massachusetts on August 6, 1943, Dr. Pam obtained a Pharm.D. from the University of California at San Francisco School of Pharmacy in 1975. She completed a geriatrics residency at the University of California at San Francisco Geriatric Institute.

In her spare time Dr. Pam enjoys golf, reading, writing, sewing, going to museums, and seeing the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra.