Dr. Pradeep Mahajan Sets A Benchmark By Successfully Treating A 11-Month -Old Boy With Cerebral Palsy

Mumbai,April 2021: Mumbai based, Dr. Pradeep Mahajan, Regenerative Regenerative Medicine Researcher enters in the India Book of Records for his latest advancement in stem cells therapy for treating a patient with Cerebral Palsy and give him a new lease of life.

Cellular therapy and regenerative medicine focus on eliminating the root cause of the problem by the use of cells (cytokines, chemokines, etc.), growth factors from one’s own body. Dr. Pradeep Mahajan is a seasoned healthcare expert and an award-winning Stem Cell Researcher, graduated from University of Vienna, Austria. Experienced with a demonstrated history of working in the biotechnology industry. Skilled in Cancer Research, Biotechnology, Management, Cell Culture, and Regenerative Healthcare Technology.

Dr Pradeep Mahajan said “ Newer technologies can change the common man’s life with existing limitations of disease management. So there is a big hope for people to improve their quality of life using the new branch of regenerative medicine as well as current conventional methods of treatment.”

There are several conditions that can be treated by using the cellular therapy such as avascular necrosis, autoimmune conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, osteoarthritis, neurological conditions such as cerebral palsy, stroke, well as diabetes, liver, genitourinary disorders, dermatological conditions and many more can achieve benefits from cellular therapy. This form of therapy can be further explored in the management of organ failure, to overcome rejection following organ transplants, developmental defects, cancer immunotherapy etc.

“We thank India book of records for recognizing our work in cellular therapy. It is a most honorable and joyous moment for the entire team of doctors who have put the effort in treating an 11-year boy and giving him a new lease of life,” concluded Dr Mahajan.