Dr. Ralph L. Mc Nutt, Jr. Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication

About Dr. Ralph L. McNutt, Jr.

Dr. Ralph L. McNutt is a physicist and a principal professional staff member of the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. He specializes in space physics.

As part of a science team, he works on NASA missions. Currently, he is a co-investigator on NASA’s Voyager, New Horizon’s and Parker Solar Probe operating missions and on NASA’s Europa Clipper, now under development. Previously, he was a science team member of the past Cassini mission to Saturn and project scientist for the past MESSENGER mission to Mercury.

A recipient of many awards, Dr. McNutt was a national finalist in the competition for the 1987-1988 class of White House Fellows. He has received 13 NASA Group Achievement Awards as part of numerous teams. He is a recipient of the APL Lifetime Publication Award (2020), the NASA silver Achievement Medal to the Parker Solar Probe Team (2019), the IAA Laurels for Team Achievement Awards for New Horizons (Team award 2016) and for MESSENGER Team award 2012), and minor planet 172191 Ralphmcnutt is named for him.

Dr. McNutt is the co-author of over 220 articles and has given over 150 professional and popular talks including press conferences and live interviews. He has served on many NASA and National Academy panels, including co-chair of the National Academies Studies on Radioisotope Power Systems (2009) and NASA’s Large Strategic Science Missions (2017). He is a member and current trustee of the International Academy of Astronautics and an Associate Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, and a member of the American Astronomical Society. He has held various NASA grants and served on numerous NASA review and planning panels, including science and technology definition teams for Solar Probe (twice) and Interstellar Probe.

Dr. McNutt received his B.S. in physics, summa cum laude, from Texas A&M University in 1975 and his Ph.D. in physics from M.I.T. in 1980.

For further information on the most recent Interstellar Probe study for NASA, visit Interstellar Probe (jhuapl.edu)