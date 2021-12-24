Dr Ramineni Foundation U.S.A celebrated Mega Awards function “Puruskaram 2020 & 2021”

Hyderabad: This year on 23 December (Thursday), Hyderabad addressed one of the mega awards functions conducted by Dr. Ramineni Foundation U.S.A.

Crossing the state boundaries Dr. Ramineni Foundation U.S.A. awarded Actor and social worker Sonu Sood with the “Pratyeka Puraskaaram- 2020” for his exemplary contribution towards the society.

Charming the “Puruskaram 2020 & 2021” awards function Hon’ble Chief Justice of India Shri Justice N V Ramana participated as the chief guest and addressed the gathering.

Hon’ble CJI Shri N.V Ramana while praising about Dr. Ramineni Foundation USA shared that Dr. Ayyanna Chowdary Ramineni did much efforts to keep our culture alive in USA.

Hon’ble CJI said that “Bharat biotech Stands for innovation. We are the leaders in the world in regards to technology. I am happy to felicitate awards to all the inspirational personalities for their efforts towards our society.”

Further talking about the pandemic he added that “as many varient would have come, indian vaccine is being used well. Many companies tried to bring down indian vaccine but it got success.

We should respect and love our matrbhoomi, matrbhasha and matrdesham.”

2020 awardees list included NABARD chairman Shri. G.R Chintala who was awarded with Visishta Puraskaaram , actress and Producer Smt. Suma Kanakala ,Healing Hastha Herbals pvt. Ltd MD Dr. B. Masthan Yadav and Dwarakamai Seva Trust MD Shri Bandlamudi Srinivas were awarded with Vishesha Puraskaaram ,

Further 2021 awardees list as follows: Visishta Puraskaaram for Bharath Biotech – Founder chairman & MD Dr. Krishna M. Ella and Joint MD Smt. Suchitra M. Ella, Visesha Puraskaaram was awarded to Padma Shri K. Brahmadandam, professor & Head of Anesthesiology – NIMS Dr. Durga Padmaja and Telugu film journalist Shri S.V Rama Rao.

DR. RAMINENI FOUNDATION was founded in 1995 by the Late Dr. Ramineni Ayyanna Chowdary in Cincinnati of Ohio State, USA with a vision that embodies the onus of protecting and promoting the monumental heritage of Indian Culture and ideals of Hinduism. In addition, the primary mission of the foundation is to felicitate the valiant, relentless and altruistic efforts of all those high priests drawn from a cross spectrum of fields in arts, science and humanities.

After the successful implementation of its activities in US and being in the forefront of promoting Indian culture in US, the children of Dr. Ramineni thought it fit to launch Dr. Ramineni Foundation in India on the 12th October,1999, the 70th birthday of Dr. Ramineni, to intensify their social and cultural activities in their Motherland. This epochal endeavour intended to carry forward Dr. Ramineni’s noble mission of illustrious patronage of Indian culture. The Foundation was launched with a felicitation function organized to honour eminent scholars, artists, litterateurs, thinkers and leaders of religious and educational thought. This maiden event served to focus the spotlight on the crowning glory of their sterling services to the continual progress of arts and sciences.

Venue selected for the Dr. Ramineni Foundation USA Puraskarams 2020 & 2021 is ANVAYA CONVENTIONS, Financial District, Gachibowli, Hyderabad.