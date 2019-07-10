Dr. Reddy’s announces the launch of the over-the-counter store brand

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today announced launch of an over-the-counter (OTC) store-brand equivalent of Mucinex® D Extended Release Tablets in two strengths—Guaifenesin 600 mg and Pseudoephedrine HCl 60 mg, and Guaifenesin 1200 mg and Pseudoephedrine HCl 120 mg—in the United States market, as approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Dr. Reddy’s OTC Guaifenesin and Pseudoephedrine HCl is used to help loosen phlegm (mucus) and thin bronchial

secretions to rid the bronchial passageways of bothersome mucus and make coughs more productive; temporarily relieve nasal congestion due to common cold, hay fever, and upper respiratory allergies; temporarily restore freer breathing through the nose; promote nasal and/or sinus drainage; and temporarily relieve sinus congestion and pressure.

“We are excited to bring first to market the store-brand equivalent of Mucinex® D Maximum Strength Extended Release Tablets. These launches illustrate our continued commitment to the OTC business and our growing portfolio in the cough, cold and allergy category,” says Milan Kalawadia, Senior Vice President and Head of US OTC and Specialty Rx Divisions, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

The Mucinex® D brand and store brands had combined U.S. sales of approximately $71 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in May 2019 according to IRI*.

Dr. Reddy’s OTC Guaifenesin 1200 mg and Pseudoephedrine HCl 120 mg is available in 24-count packages.

Dr. Reddy’s OTC Guaifenesin 600 mg and Pseudoephedrine HCl 60 mg is available in 18- and 36-count packages.

Mucinex is a trademark of RB HEALTH (US) LLC