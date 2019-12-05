Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories announces the launch of Bortezomib for Injection 3.5 mg/vial for Intravenous use only in the U.S. Market

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today announced the launch of Bortezomib for Injection 3.5 mg/vial, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) via a 505(b)(2) new drug application (NDA) pathway for intravenous use only.

“We’re pleased to bring this product to market for the customers and patients who will benefit from this cost efficient alternative in the market place,” explains Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories. “This is a great addition to our injectable offering in the U.S. market as we continue to augment our portfolio of products in the Hospital segment.”

Dr. Reddy’s Bortezomib for Injection 3.5 mg/vial is for intravenous use only and is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma and for the treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma who have received at least one prior therapy.

Important Safety Information:

What Important Information Should I Know About Bortezomib for Injection, 3.5 mg/Vial?

Bortezomib for injection is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma and for the treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma who have received at least 1 prior therapy

For intravenous use only. Do not administer Bortezomib for injection by any other route

Bortezomib for injection retreatment may be considered for patients with multiple myeloma who had previously responded to treatment with bortezomib and who have relapsed at least six months after completing prior bortezomib treatment. Treatment may be started at the last tolerated dose

Bortezomib can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman

Who Should Not Use Bortezomib for Injection, 3.5 mg/Vial?

Patients with hypersensitivity (not including local reactions) to bortezomib or boron. Reactions have included anaphylactic reactions

Bortezomib for injection is contraindicated for intrathecal administration. Fatal events have occurred with intrathecal administration of bortezomib products

If you are or plan on being pregnant. Females of reproductive potential should avoid becoming pregnant while being treated with Bortezomib for injection because of potential risk to the fetus and should use effective contraception during treatment with Bortezomib for injection and for seven months following the final dose

Males with female sexual partners of reproductive potential should not father a child and must use effective contraception during treatment with Bortezomib for injection and for four months following treatment

Females should not breastfeed during treatment with Bortezomib for injection and for two months after treatment

What should I tell my healthcare provider before taking Bortezomib for Injection, 3.5 mg/Vial?

Before taking Bortezomib for Injection, tell your doctor if you previously have had or currently do have:

Preexisting symptoms (numbness, pain or a burning feeling in the feet or hands) and/or signs of peripheral neuropathy

History of syncope, receiving medications known to be associated with hypotension, and are dehydrated which may increase risk of hypotension

Are at risk factors for, or have existing heart disease

Have high tumor burden, risk of tumor lysis syndrome

Are pregnant or plan to be pregnant

Are nursing

If you are receiving dialysis

Have moderate or severe hepatic impairment

Are taking medications for diabetes

Are using other prescription and non-prescription medications and/or dietary and herbal supplements

What are possible side effects of Bortezomib for Injection, 3.5 mg/Vial?

Call your doctor or get emergency help right away if you develop:

Peripheral Neuropathy

Hypotension

Cardiac Toxicity

Pulmonary Toxicity

Posterior Reversible Encephalopathy Syndrome (PRES)

Gastrointestinal Toxicity

Thrombocytopenia

Neutropenia

Tumor Lysis Syndrome

Hepatic Toxicity

Thrombotic Microangiopathy

Please refer to the Package Insert for a complete list of possible side effects associated with Bortezomib for Injection

What are the most common side effects of Bortezomib for Injection, 3.5 mg/Vial?

Nausea

Diarrhea

Thrombocytopenia

Neutropenia

Peripheral neuropathy

Fatigue

Neuralgia

Anemia

Leukopenia

Constipation

Vomiting

Lymphopenia

Rash

Pyrexia

Anorexia

Dizziness

Syncope

What should I avoid while taking Bortezomib for Injection, 3.5 mg/Vial?