Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories announces the launch of Invista(R) (dasatinib) in India

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., today announced the launch of Invista®, a formulation of Dasatinib that is bioequivalent to the innovator brand. It is indicated for the treatment of chronic accelerated or myeloid or lymphoid blast phase and newly diagnosed in chronic phase adult patients with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) in India.

Commenting on the launch, M V Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets),

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories said, “We are pleased to bring this important and complex product to the market in India. The development and launch of Invista® is a significant step forward in improving access to medicines at an affordable price for CML patients in India.

Dr. Reddy’s Invista® is available in strengths of 50, 70 and 100 mg tablets.

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia is a type of blood-cell cancer that begins in the bone marrow. The median age of the patients in India is a decade earlier than the west, and every year about nine thousand new patients are diagnosed in the country.*