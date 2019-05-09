Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories announces the launch of Testosterone Gel, 1.62% (20.25 mg/1.25 g pump actuation) in the U.S. Market

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today announced the launch of Testosterone Gel 1.62%, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of AndroGel® (testosterone gel) 1.62%, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The AndroGel® (testosterone gel) brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $815.6 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in February 2019 according to IQVIA Health*.

Dr. Reddy’s Testosterone Gel 1.62% (20.25 mg/1.25 g pump actuation) is available in a net quantity of 88 g pump which dispenses 20.25 mg of testosterone per actuation. Each metered-dose pump is capable of dispensing 60 metered pump actuations.