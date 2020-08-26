Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories enters hospital nutrition segment with Celevida Maxx in India

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DR REDDY, NYSE: RDY), today announced the entry into the hospital nutrition segment with the launch of its nutrition drink, ‘Celevida Maxx’ in India. It is a unique addition to Dr. Reddy’s nutrition portfolio and is designed to help manage the nutritional needs of Cancer, Critical Care and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patients in India.

M V Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories said, “We are pleased to foray into the hospital nutrition segment in India. With Celevida Maxx, we look forward to strengthening our presence in the nutrition segment and continue making a positive impact on patients’ lives.”

Dr. Reddy’s Celevida Maxx contains a unique triple action formula of high protein, high omega 3 fatty acids to help tackle the problem of inflammation and Astaxanthin, which is clinically proven to support immunity. A single serving of Celevida Maxx has been designed keeping patient compliance in mind. It offers high protein in a single-serve of 33 gms, with medium-chain triglycerides (MCT) that get easily absorbed in the body and readily provide energy. Malnourished patients need ready source of energy that can be easily absorbed with high protein thereby helping stabilize the rapid weight loss that is seen in conditions like cancer.

Celevida Maxx contains vegetarian ingredients, no added sugar and comes in two flavours, Orange and Strawberry.

Cancer is the second most common cause of death in India and the estimated number of people living with the disease is around 2.25 million. It is noted that the prevalence of malnutrition in cancer patients is as high as 80% and up to 78% in critical care patients. As a result, patients suffer further complications like fatigue, poor response to treatment and increased hospital stay which in turn further decreases the nutritional status of the patients. The recent guidelines on Medical Nutrition Therapy (MNT) highlights the importance of breaking the malnutrition cycle due to chronic diseases and its associated co-morbidities. Thus, compliance with the right nutrition solution plays an equally important role to meet the nutritional needs of patients.

In 2019, Dr. Reddy’s entered the nutritional market with Celevida, a clinically proven nutrition drink that is designed for diabetes patients.