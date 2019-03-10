Dr. S.K. Joshi, Chief Secretary of Telangana visits Corteva Agriscience’s Multi-Crop Research Centre in Hyderabad

Dr. Shailendra Kumar Joshi, Chief Secretary of Telangana, visited the Multi-Crop Research Centre (MCRC) of Corteva Agriscience™, the agriculture division of DowDupont, in Hyderabad today. This important agriculture R&D centre enables the company to bring new technological advancements to improve the productivity of farmers in India and globally. The facility pioneers technological advancements such as molecular breeding and doubled haploids for the development of high-quality hybrids suited to local and international growing conditions.

Dr. Shailendra Kumar Joshi, Chief Secretary of Telangana, said, “Agriculture has a significant role in socio-economic fabric of India. I am pleased to visit the Corteva Agriscience research facility today to learn about the latest in agricultural advancements. In today’s complex and competitive agricultural environment, superior research is essential for sustainable crop improvements and better farming methodologies which will encourage the ongoing development of rural farming communities in our state”.

Dr. K.V. Subbarao, Managing Director, South Asia, at Corteva Agriscience, said, “Corteva Agriscience is delighted to be able to showcase our R&D capabilities to the Chief Secretary in how we are applying science to develop higher yielding products to meet agricultural challenges and changing climates. The MCRC research facility in Hyderabad provides sustainable agricultural solutions used by millions of farmers across the country to help maximise their productivity and profitability through higher yields. The MCRC facility plays a crucial role in understanding regional challenges, weather changes, soil types and applying science to develop higher yielding products suitable to the Indian environment”.

Picture1 photo caption (L to R): Dr KV Subbarao, Managing Director, South Asia, Corteva Agriscience; Dr. Shailendra Kumar Joshi, Chief Secretary of Telangana; Ajai Kumar, Head of Government and Industry Affairs, South Asia at Corteva Agriscience; and Anand Pandravada, Research Director, Asia Plant Breeding

Picture 2 photo caption: Dr. Shailendra Kumar Joshi, Chief Secretary of Telangana visiting Coreteva Agriscience Multi crop research center, a state of art research facility. Seen with Dr. KV Subbarao, Managing Director, South Asia, at Corteva Agriscience