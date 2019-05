Dr. Sangita Reddy, Jt. Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals, was presented the prestigious IMA Mediko Award 2019 – Best Female Healthcare leader, by Shri Etela Rajender, Minister for Medical, Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of Telangana, at the IMA Mediko Healthcare Excellence Awards 2019 ceremony, hosted by IMA – Telangana, today at the HICC.