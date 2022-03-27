Dr. Sudhir Chandra Sur Institute of Technology and Sports Complex organizes a unique slow bike race to spread awareness among its students and bikers

Kolkata, 27 March 2022: Dr. Sudhir Chandra Sur Institute of Technology and Sports Complex under JIS Group has organized one of its kind slow bike race on Sunday 27th March 2022 at their campus along with an exhibition of bikes and basic vehicle maintenance and safety workshop to spread awareness among its students and bikers in the city given the alarming number of accidents recently. During the inauguration of the day-long programme which was named as ‘INVIGORATE 3.0’ Mr. Swapan Banerjee, Bengal Olympic Association; Mrs. Kasturi Chowdhury, Chairman, South Dumdum Municipality; Mr. Nitai Dutta, Vice Chairman, South Dumdum Municipality; Mr. Amit Podder, Ex Councilor, Ward No. 22, South Dumdum Municipality and Mr. Asmi Podder, Councilor, Ward No. 22, South Dumdum Municipality were present among the guests.



The day-long event saw a grand inauguration followed by Slow Bike Race, Workshop on Vehicle Maintenance, Cultural Programs, and prize distribution to name a few. Almost 200 bikers have participated in the slow race. The winners were felicitated with attractive presents from reputed brands too. It turned out to be a meet-and-greet session for the bikers as well.

Managing Director of JIS Group Mr. Taranjit Singh added, “It is a commendable job done by Dr. Sudhir Chandra Sur Institute of Technology and Sports Complex of organizing a unique race to promote road safety among our students, bikers and simultaneously making it a day filled with various useful and enjoyable activities.”