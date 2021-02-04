Dr Sunita Dube to be a Speaker at 15th National Convention of GCN-India

Mumbai: Dr. Sunita Dube, Radiologist and Founder Chairperson of MedscapeIndia is going to speak at the 15th Nation Convention of Global Compact Network- India on the theme of “Raising the SDG Ambition-Pathways for Sustainable Recovery and Growth” on 5th February 2021. The topic of the session is “Solving for widened poverty, hunger and health”. The theme of the convention puts emphasis on the real, on-ground actions that the businesses need to take to make a real impact on achieving the SDGs while also creating economic value for the nation. The Convention represents collaboration and wide participation from the various sectors – Public, Private, Nonprofit, and Government.

Dr. Sunita Dube herself is a healthcare entrepreneur, a versatile personality with high integrity, she is an admired name, revolutionizing the healthcare sector with her philanthropic work that has been lauded at several national and international platforms. Armed with the determination to create a healthy India & awareness of Female feticide with the campaign, started the “SAVE THE GIRL CHILD” in 2008 One of her impactful campaigns also includes FIT INDIA MOVEMENT, which started 2015 which got nation-wide recognition has its own impact story.

Talking about being a key speaker at National Convention, she said, “I am honored to be a speaker of the 15th National Convention by Global Compact Network – India. It is a great platform to showcase the respective ideologies, methodologies, and most importantly, case studies depicting the wide implementation of sustainable innovations and leaderships that are taken up by the various companies and organizations in India. I am looking forward to supporting & impacting life in synergy.

The main objective is to understand the impact of COVID on India’s SDG progress and align on recalibration needed in the post-pandemic world. Dr. Sunita Dube led the “We Doctors” campaign for COVID-19 along with 10000+ acclaimed doctors from all over the country who are also remotely associated with MedscapeIndia to provided much-needed awareness to the people about the spread of the COVID-19 virus, impacted 5 lakh people across the country by telemedicine, tele ICU, teleradiology, tele counseling, etc., exchange of knowledge with international doctors as well. MedscapeIndia is one of the largest volunteer organizations of doctors and like-minded people in the country.