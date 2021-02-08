Dr Vallabhbhai Kathiria launches Charaka Panchagavya Ayurveda medicines!

Hyderabad: Charaka Dairy Pvt Ltd., – a pioneer in Desi Gir Cows’ dairy farms business, announced its foray into manufacture of Ayurveda medicines, as part of Government of India’s Aatma Nirbhar Bharath initiative. The brands Charaka Panchagavya Sanjeevi Ghan Capsules; Charaka Panchagavya Sanjeevi liquid; Go Panchakam liquid and capsules and Go Ghritam, were formally launched by Chief Guest Dr Vallabhbhai Kathiria, Hon’ble Chairman, Rashtriya Kamadhenu Aayog, Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India, today at Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS), Begumpet, in the presence of Mr M Suryanarayana Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director; Mr K Kishan Rao, Chief Advisor and Mr B Venkata Narasa Raju, Chief Technical Advisor, Charaka Dairy Pvt Ltd. These Ayurveda products, concoctions of ‘Panchagavya’ comprising of desi cow milk, ghee, curd, go panchakam and gomairas, are found to be beneficial in curing several human ailments and come broadly under the umbrella of Panchagavya Ayurveda medicines. The Charaka Dairy Ayurveda medicines are licensed from Department of Ayush, Telangana.

Charaka Dairy is one of the pioneers in Desi Gir Cows dairy farms in Telugu states with over two hundred Desi Gir cows at Andhole in Sangareddy district of Telangana. Established in 2009 it has created a niche for its brand Charaka in Dairy, Organic Agriculture, Horticulture, and Organic produce and is all set to make its mark in the Ayurvedic segment.

Charaka Dairyis adopting innovative delivery systems to expand the market footprint for its brand of Ayurvedic medicines. The Company is presenting the Panchagavya Ayurveda medicines normally available in liquid form in user-friendly capsule form. Charaka Dairyis using vacuum freeze-drying technology for the first time for Ayurvedic medicines. The liquid medicine converted into powder with Freeze drying Technology is made palatable and presented as capsules with Blister packing. The capsule form of Ayurveda medicine will be convenient to swallow and therefore enhances consumer acceptance of Panchagavya Ayurveda medicines significantly. Charaka Dairy has established inhouse machinery for Freeze drying technology and capsule making.

Charaka Dairy Ayurveda products of Charaka Panchagavya Sanjeevi liquid, Charaka Panchagavya Sanjeevi Ghan capsule, Go Panchakam and Go Ghritam are made from ‘Panchagavya’ coconut water, sugar cane, Banana and grapespulp, allof which is sourced from the Company’sfarms.These products containing rich medicinal nutrients like vitamin A, B, C, D, E, lactose, enzymes, creatinine, hormones and gold acids is considered to be beneficial in curing several human ailments and boost immunity.

Charaka Dairy has plans to expand its Ayurvedic range by adding more medicinal products specific to various ailments and enhance the immune levels. Initially the new products are being launchedin the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and in a phased manner will launched all over India by June 2021. It has plans to tap the strong Indian diaspora across the globe, while simultaneously popularizing the products among local communities abroad. Charaka Dairy has also diversified into production of organic products and fertilizers and will establish its strong presence in the new segment too in due course.

Dr Vallabhbhai Kathiria speaking on the occasion said, I am delighted that more and more are corporates are evincing interest, companies see value in Panchagavya Ayurveda products and are coming forward to launch them. I appreciate the initiative of Charaka Dairy Pvt Ltd., in combining the traditional medicine systems of Ayurveda and Panchagavya with the modern technology and developing products which can be easily consumed by health-conscious patrons. This is in line with the Aatma Nirbhar Bharath initiative of the Prime Minister, they are inspiring other entrepreneurs to develop innovative techniques to popularize our traditional medicine. Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog was established by Prime Minister in 2019 with the objective of capitalizing on the Cow wealth or ‘Godhan’ for strengthening our rural economy and making India self-reliant in the comity of nations. This can be done by utilizing more than nineteen crore indigenous cows in India, to help solve the problems afflicting the farmers, while simultaneously making India healthy. The World was discussing about immunity when COVID 19 afflicted humanity, Panchagavya Ayurveda is the best way to raise immunity. Cow related initiatives will generate employment in rural areas, encourage entrepreneurship and develop such medicines, enable to manufacture and market them in India and abroad. Cow dung is already being used for manufacturing paper, plywood, paint. Many other products like bio-pesticides and biofuel are being prepared from cow dung and urine, the opportunities are evolving and increasing in using cow wealth. The problem is that the current generation is not sensitized about the importance of indigenous cow and its benefits. In this region we have Ongole cow, similarly other regions have other breeds, which most are not aware off. To educate and raise awareness about this wealth among children, youth and citizens on the whole, we have initiated a Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar Prasar Pratiyogita, a general knowledge online exam with multiple choice question will be held on February 25th, 21; everyone is eligible to appear in this, complete details of the exam are available on our website kamdhenu.gov.in, registration and curriculum is also available for the public. Till date people from thirty-six countries have registered for the exam and more are joining. This will raise awareness about cow and help to protect, preserve, conserve our national wealth in the form of cow. It also helps to grow entrepreneurs in cow-based industries, in fact for cottage industry there are more than 100 items which can be prepared from cow dung.

Mr M Suryanarayana Reddy said, we have launched basically two products in different forms, liquid and capsule, we also got drug license from Ayush Department. We are manufacturing these products through an innovative freeze-drying technology, while ensuring no medicinal values are lost, later it is converted into powder and is marketed in a capsule form.

Mr K Kishan Rao said, the products launched today are made from the panchagavya of desi Gir cows at Charaka Dairy at Sangareddy. These are prepared as per the traditional knowledge we gained from Ayurveda. They help develop immunity, prevent viral infections and help control lifestyle diseases like diabetes, Blood Pressure.

Earlier a seminar, “Desi Go Samrakshana & Panchagavya Ayurveda products -Promising Roadmap to Aatma Nirbhar Bharath” was organized in association with Viswa Ayurveda Parishad for professionals of Ayurveda, Nature cure and related professionals, dairy entrepreneurs earlier in the day. Dr Vallabhai Kathiriya, Chairman Rashtriya Kamadhenu Aayog, Government of India; was the Chief Guest and he along with Dr T Premanand Rao, National Secretary, Vishwa Ayurveda Parishad and Dr S Satyanarayana, President, Vishwa Ayurveda Parishad, Telangana; addressed the professional gathering. Some eminent scholars of Panchagavya presented papers on the subject and Mr Vinay Reddy, COO, Charaka Dairy Pvt Ltd., proposed vote of thanks.

About Charaka Dairy Pvt Ltd.

Charaka Dairy Pvt Ltd. is one of the pioneers in Desi Gir Cows dairy farms in Telugu states with 200 Desi Gir cows at Andhole, Sangareddy district. It was established in the name of Charaka Rishi in 2009 with a passion in conservation and development of National heritage of Desi Cow Gir breed. Charaka Rishi was one of the principal contributors to Ayurveda. Charaka has product range in Dairy, Organic Agriculture & Horticulture, Organic produce and now they have spread their wings in the production of Panchagavya Ayurveda medicines with license from Department of Auyush, Govt of Telangana at their Pharmacy unit in Andhole, based on Desi Gir Cows products. Charaka Dairy has been promoting Desi Cow products to the consumers, inspiring & encouraging farmers towards Organic Farmingsince a decade to build a healthy society.