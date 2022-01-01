Dr. Vikas Katoch, CEO, Adomantra receives an honorary doctorate

Dr. Vikas Katoch, Founder and CEO, Adomantra Digital India Pvt Ltd, has been conferred with an Honorary Doctorate by Commonwealth Vocational University, Kingdom of Tonga, Australia for his significant contribution in the field of Digital Media. Dr. Ripu Ranjan Sinha, Vice-Chancellor (Asia) of the University, Professor and Adviser AK Khare, and Manav Ahuja of Kwantan University conferred this title on Dr. Vikas Katoch at the convocation held at Hotel Radisson, Gurugram.

Dr. Vikas Katoch is known as a ‘Global Visionary’ in the Digital Marketing Industry in India. He has made unprecedented changes in the digital media industry in the areas of business transformation, brand strategy and product advertising. His vision and understanding has influenced the growth of digital marketing in the country to a great extent. Dr. Vikas Katoch’s digital media agency Adomantra is one of India’s leading new media platforms. The biggest feature of this media platform is that it fully meets the needs of the customers with the changes taking place in digital media.

Adomantra established in 2012, fully meets the needs of the customers. Adomantra has been included in the list of Top 25 Digital Marketing Agencies in India by ‘CEO Magazine’. Under the guidance of Dr. Vikas Katoch, around 200+ Fortune 1000 companies have been successful in achieving their goals by creating a digital strategy. He has also been honored with the Global Visionary Award in 2019 for excellence in the digital industry. In 2018, Dr. Vikas Katoch founded ‘Adotrip’ based on online travel platform, which is very popular among travel enthusiasts.

Dr. Vikas Katoch aims to broaden the vision of the digital media industry and develop a transparent system in which both the merchant and the consumer get the most out of the digitally evolving landscape. Their aim is to make the youth of the country aware of their digital power. In a career spanning over two decades, Dr. Vikas Katoch has contributed significantly to the growth of the digital ecosystem in India. Digital agency Adomantra is transforming many businesses digitally today. They state that digital media penetration is going to increase by 45% in the coming years. Soon it will reach 70 percent of India’s population. This will provide huge growth opportunities to the businessmen and as always, domantra will help the customers to pass on the benefits through its best and prompt services.