Dr. Zombie Shifts to Takeaways service Adhering to Covid Restrictions for CP Outlet

. Zombie, a Connaught place-based dine-out restaurant, has started accepting takeaways orders under the new covid restriction. Operating from 10 am to 8 pm (Monday – Friday), the restaurant has started coffees and Pizza’s takeaway service, following the covid restriction by the DDMA. The restaurant deals in North Indian, Asian, Italian food and beverages at a budget-friendly price. The Zombie-themed restaurant serves cuisine in the quirky serving cutleries is the main center of attraction of the customers.

x

The restaurant is operational with limited staff, ensuring proper hygiene amid new covid protocols. The zombie-themed restaurant serves the best to its customers and is also known for its strong & elegant customer service. The diner is especially known for its Italian Pizzas & Pastas with thousands of satisfied customers. The outlet dining is decorated with dim lights and elegant Zombie templates around the walls. The unique theme of the restaurants is another reason youngsters love to hang out here with their friends over here.

Commenting on the restriction by the Central Government against the rising cases of covid,Mr. Govind, Managing Partner, and Executive Chef, Dr. Zombie, said,” Considering the current situation, we would like to volunteer with the government and tackle the variant responsibility. The government has taken great steps to battle the covid scenario in Delhi NCR, and we all need to be individually responsible for resolving the increased cases. In sync with this, we have shifted to online delivery and takeaway options which will help curb the cases in the city and at the same time ensure business continuity.”