DRDO’s Made in India Automatic Sanitiser Dispensing Unit Now Available In Small Version

Announcing a first of its kind innovation, Riot Labz presents a small version of Oakmist – automatic mist based hand sanitiser dispensers, named “Oakmist Mini” which were designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). This Mini version is being launched to meet the sanitisation needs of Indian households.

Oakmist mini is explicitly designed for the sanitisation needs of the Indian households during this pandemic and carries a one year warranty. Oakmist mini has been endurance tested for more than 100,000 spray cycles and is housed in an aluminium body. It uses a high precision ultrasonic sensor to detect the hands to spray a mist of hand sanitiser. Oakmist mini has a capacity of around 1200 ml and works with any liquid sanitiser based on IPA (Isopropyl Alcohol) or Ethanol. The packaging also includes a bottle of 500 ml high-quality hand sanitiser, wall mounting screws, a 2.5 Amp power adapter and a premium mat to collect any tertiary spillage if it happens. Also included in the packaging is a collapsible funnel to assist in sanitiser refilling. With it is copyrighted design Oakmist mini is a very trendy option to replace the clutter of hand sanitisers that lay at our entry doors. A user can order the product from www.oakmist.com or via their mobile app.

Shishir Gupta, CEO and founder of Riot Labz, says, “OakMist is proud to serve Indians at large in these trying times, where sanitisation is a necessary means for survival. This mini unit is explicitly designed for the sanitisation needs of the Indian households during this pandemic.”

The Oakmist Mini will provide a further boost in the adoption of the DRDO’s contactless touchless sanitiser which is already in use at locations like the Supreme Court, Rashtrapati Bhawan, the PMO, Ministry of Home Affairs, Chennai and Ahmedabad airports, etc. Company officials have informed that in recent days there has been an increase in orders by private organisations, offices and shopping malls for the product.

Riot Labz Pvt. Ltd. (Brand owner of Oakter) is India’s leading home appliances company that specialises in internet-connected smart appliances. The company was founded in 2015. Its products have empowered millions of users to mobile app control their existing appliances like lights, fans, AC & TV. Oakter range of product line is integrated with the recently launched Amazon Echo & Google Home smart speakers to enable voice-based control of home appliances.