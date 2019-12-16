Dream Mattress organized Physiotherapy session and camp at Pearl Furniture & Interior Kirti Nagar

As part of welfare activities and to ameliorate the problems of the people, Dream Mattress in collaboration with Dr. Aneesha- A musculoskeletal physiotherapist organized a free Physiotherapy session at Pearl Furniture Kirti Nagar. During the session people were screened for Back Pain, Cervical Pain and other issues occur due to use of bad mattress.

A mattress plays an important role in helping you sleep peacefully. A mattress too firm or too soft is not supportive enough or just plain mattress can cause trouble and prevent you from getting the quality sleep you need at night. Not only has this you may face issues liked Back Pain, Cervical Pain, Sleep deprivation and others. A good mattress is very important for a good sleep.

Addressing the audience Mr. Pramod Tripathi Sales and Marketing Head- Dream Mattress & Mr. Jagjit Bagga from Pearl Furniture & Interior told them about different range of Orthopedics Mattress and its usage.

Dr. Aneesha urged the people to be aware and keep taking physiotherapy sessions and should not neglect any type of Back pain or cervical pain because these can be severe at later stages. She also told people the importance of using a good mattress and how to choose one. Below are the few points she mentioned.

· Choose the best mattress such as Innerspring mattress, Memory foam mattresses, Latex mattress, Air mattresses and Adjustable mattresses.

· Replace a mattress approximately every eight years.

· Take care of allergens. If you have allergies particularly to dust mites, mould, and various bacteria, read the label on the mattress to make sure that the materials don’t contain any invading allergens. Always search for a hypoallergenic mattress i.e. made out of natural latex and wool or both or simply a mattress cover.

· Don’t go for a cheaper mattress because they are made up of cheap material which will cause trouble in the long run.

· Do not use soft pillows which can cause excess neck ache and soreness.