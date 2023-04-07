DreamFolks appoints Sandeep Sonawane as Chief Business Officer

New Delhi, April 07, 2023: DreamFolks, India’s largest airport services aggregator platform, has announced the appointment of Sandeep Sonawane as Chief Business Officer effective 5 April.

In his new role, Sandeep will lead the company’s business development strategy to achieve sustainable financial growth. With over 20 years of experience, Sandeep brings to DreamFolks a wealth of knowledge and expertise in business leadership and management. Prior to joining DreamFolks, Sandeep held key positions in several leading national and multinational companies, including Adani Airport Holdings, Pernod Ricard, and PepsiCo. DreamFolks is thrilled to welcome Sandeep to their executive team and is confident that his extensive experience in business development and strategy will strengthen the company’s position as India’s largest airport services aggregator platform.

Liberatha, the Founder and CMD of DreamFolks, has assembled a top-tier team of domain experts in travel and technology, sharing her views on bringing in Sandeep, she said “Sandeep’s extensive experience in transformational leadership and executional excellence will be a valuable asset to the entire leadership team at DreamFolks as we work towards redefining airport services and driving our technology offerings to the next level. I am excited to welcome Sandeep on board and look forward to working together to achieve our goals and drive significant growth for DreamFolks in this new financial year.”

Speaking on his appointment and collaborating with Liberatha, Sandeep Sonawane, said, “I am thrilled to join DreamFolks and collaborate with Liberatha to take the company’s operations to the next level. The platform’s exceptional work in democratizing airport services is truly commendable, and I look forward to being part of such a stellar team. I am eager to contribute my expertise and experience to make a positive impact and drive growth during this pivotal time. It’s an exciting opportunity, and I can’t wait to get started.”