DreamFolks, Vidsur Golf partner to offer customers access to premium golf courses across India & Asia Pacific

Gurugram, 06 December 2022:India’s largest airport service aggregator, DreamFolks is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with one of the foremost &leading golf privileges providers Vidsur Golf. This first-of-its-kind association will enable DreamFolks to expand its already diverse service offering by enabling customers access to Golf courses across India & Asia Pacific. Together both brands envision enhancing customer experiences by making lifestyle products and services more accessible.

DreamFolks’ association with Vidsur Golf will give customers access to golf games and lessons at 40 plusVidsur golf clubs throughout India and 250 plus golf clubs & resorts in the Asia Pacific region simultaneously allowing Vidsur to tap into the widespread customer base of DreamFolks. In addition to airport services including lounge access, food, and beverage, spa services, nap room access, luggage transfer, meet & assist and more, this unique offering will enable our client partners to augment their CVPs for their growing consumer base.

The association layers the DreamFolks proprietary tech platform on the global inventory of Vidsur Golf thus seamlessly blending into the existing customer value propositions of our esteemed clients.

Speaking about the partnership, Ms. Liberatha Kallat, Chairperson & MD, DreamFolks Services Ltd. commented, “We are excited to onboard Vidsur Golf as a trusted partner. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing travelers with premium experiences. Not only do we want our customers to have an enhanced travel experience, but we’re also looking at how we can provide additional value-added benefits beyond our comfort zone. By giving travelers access to Vidsur’s premium golf courses we are allowing our customers to experience services par excellence during & after their travel.”

Additionally, Sammerjit Raikhy, Founder and Director, Vidsur Golf Pvt Ltd said, “We are thrilled to partner with DreamFolks. Our partnership with India’s largest airport service aggregator platform, allows us to tap into their widespread network. With 268 touch-points in India alone. This association will allow us to expand our customer base by familiarizing&providing customers access to some of the most premium golf courses in the Asia-Pacific region.”