Dreamscape Media to Produce and Distribute 5 New Audiobooks of Popular Marvel Entertainment Novels

HOLLAND, OH (March 3, 2023) Dreamscape Media, an award-winning independent publisher of audiobooks, announced a new multi‐book agreement with Marvel Entertainment. Dreamscape will produce and distribute five new Marvel titles. The first, which will be released on April 18, 2023, is an adaptation of GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: ANNIHILATION by Brendan Deneen. Other titles to follow will include CAPTAIN MARVEL: SHADOW CODE by Gilly Segal, and other adaptations of famous Marvel comics story arcs, including SECRET INVASION adapted by Paul Cornell and LOKI: JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY adapted by Katherine Locke.

“We are excited to continue our strong publishing relationship with Marvel Entertainment,” says Sean McManus, president and publisher of Dreamscape Media. “Our past collaboration has seen much success, both commercially and critically.”

Numerous Marvel audiobooks feature award-winning narrators, and Black Panther: Tales of Wakanda was awarded Audiofile Magazine’s prestigious Earphones Award for its outstanding narrative voice and style.

Dreamscape will continue to offer a diverse catalog of over 100 Marvel audiobook titles, including audiobooks associated with Spider-Man, X-Men, and Avengers. The Marvel audiobooks will be available everywhere audiobooks are sold including Audible, Apple Books, Chirp, Audiobooks.com and many other audiobook resellers, including via Spotify, who recently launched audiobooks on their platform. Additionally, these audiobooks can also be found through libraries on digital platforms such as hoopla and Overdrive.