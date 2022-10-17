Dress for Success Tampa Bay is “Going Places” for Annual Luncheon

Tampa, FL (October 17, 2022) — When a woman is empowered, the heights she can achieve and the places she can go are unlimited. This year, “We Are Going Places” is the theme of Dress for Success Tampa Bay’s annual luncheon and fundraising event, taking place from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Bryan Glazer Family Jewish Community Center, 522 North Howard Avenue in Tampa. All proceeds will go directly to supporting the nonprofit’s mission of service.

Katie McGill, Executive Director of Dress for Success Tampa Bay, said, “The Dress for Success annual luncheon continues for 24 wonderful years. We are still going places, and we look forward to the future.”

The nonprofit organization’s flagship event will include a sit-down plated lunch, a speaker panel of women in the travel industry including Melissa Solberg, Laura Tatem, Elita McMillon, Susana Figueredo, and Jacqui York, as well as a silent auction. Bay News 9 Meteorologist Josh Linker and LaFern Batie, The Batie Group, will serve as Masters of Ceremonies. Sponsors include Adecco Foundation, TCM Bank N.A., Tampa Housing Authority, Hillsborough County, Saint Leo University, The Links Incorporated Tampa Chapter, Sky Strategic Marketing, FramedUp Productions, The Marvelous Real Studio, Cru Cellars, In Style Home Interiors, Est with Love Wedding Planning, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Tony Howard, and Macy’s.

Event Chair and Dress for Success Tampa Bay Board Member Tanya Cielo said, “I’m really excited to hear the speakers share their stories. Being a part of this inspiring event warms my soul!”

Since its inception in 1998, Dress for Success Tampa Bay has provided interview attire for more than 30,000 local women. In addition, Dress for Success Tampa Bay also offers career search assistance, job skills training, and other development tools to help women thrive in work and life.

Dress for Success Tampa Bay relies on grants, donations, and fundraising events to continue offering programs and services locally. All donations are tax-deductible. Find more information about the annual luncheon and other upcoming events at https://tampabay.dressforsuccess.org/ or on social media @dressforsuccesstampabay.