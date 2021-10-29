Dress your best this Diwali with BIBA’s Festive Collection

Dress your best this Diwali with BIBA’s Festive Collection
spirit is in the air and BIBA, the leading Indian wear brand, has ensured that you cherish every moment of it. BIBA’s latest autumn winter collection has beautiful and dazzling traditional outfits that will set you apart from the crowd! This Diwali season, BIBA has introduced a special collection in association with the most talented Designer Rohit Bal called GHEWAR. This BIBA by ROHIT BAL range has taken elegance to a whole new level by using chanderi silk and presenting us most stunning sarees in different shades of reds and ivory and gorgeous anarkalis in black, ivory and red.

To make women shine with grace and style this festive season BIBA’s ‘Drape Drama’ Collection includes handpicked styles in heavy dupattas with beautifully embellished gold prints, butis radiating grace with printed kalamkari. Get in the mood of celebrations with the Diwali edition and enjoy Diwali office parties in Biba’s chic Co-Ord’s alongwith ‘dazzling Indie dresses’ at card parties. The Festive’21 Collection gives a variety of mix-and-match, fusion sets, Indie dresses, classic Anarkalis, classic silhouettes, gorgeous gararas, banarasi dupattas as well.The latest collection is embroidered with intricate detailing, accentuated in shades of vibrant hues, floral prints, Mughal buttis, golden motifs and the like. It is a fine blend of rich and pure fabrics including  soft voiles, chanderi, viscose and rayon among others.

Memorable Festive Gifting

Ensure your loved ones feel extra special by gifting from the specially curated festive gifting collection by BIBA. Choose from the newly introduced Fragrances- Spelle by BIBA that comes in three variants- INTOXIQUE, DEA and SPOIL ME, each as unique as it can be to represent one’s distinct personality, moods, dreams and experiences.

The majestic and royal jewelry collection is a perfect gifting option for the ladies who will look exquisite and dazzle in the BIBA festive jewelry collection.

Kids love festivities and love more to dress up. This Diwali season make your kids join you in the festivities by donning in beautiful wears from the BIBA Girls Festive Collection. Brighten their spirits by glamming them up in the festive colours.

Here are few exceptional traditional looks from BIBA that are apt for your Diwali celebrations:

Royalty in Blue

A flared dress for your festive wardrobe. It comes accentuated with striking metallic print all over and dori tie detailing on the front. The base fabric of this dress is art silk, which makes it a perfect choice for festivities

Navy Art Silk Fusion Dress: INR 4,995/-

Regal Shine

This gorgeous teal straight art silk lehenga set from our latest collection reflects the beauty of Indian legacy and is a refreshing change for this Karwa Chauth. It is a set of three, which combines an intricately designed blouse, heavy lehenga with gold metallic printed patti and a light dupatta. Shine On!

Teal Straight Art Silk Lehenga Set: INR7500/

Red Beauty

A festive perfect suit set in red and white color. This set comprises an asymmetric kurta with front slit, printed lehenga bottom and dupatta. This set comes in blended fabric and features cotton lining. The combination of red and white makes it a perfect choice for auspicious occasions.

Red Cotton Asymmetric Suit Set: INR 7,500/-

Vibrant Terracota

This festive Anarkali is perfect from BIBA’s closet to make a statement. It comes featuring eye catchy gold metallic embroidery all over the vibrant terracotta, three-fourth sleeves and round neck. The heavy suit is elegant, glamorous and just right for a diwali puja ceremony with family.

Terracotta Cotton Silk Anarkali Suit Set: INR 19,950/-

Festive Fusion

This gorgeous festive fusion wear makes a great pick for your Diwali. The deep purple low high kurta and matching dhoti pyjama set gives you a stylish and a rich look perfect for the festive feel.

Deep Purple Flared Cotton Silk Fusion Wear 2 Piece Set: INR 6500/-

This fusion festive wear is a perfect office party look this Diwali. The Art Silk fabric gives a nice sheen and stylish 2-piece set gives you a very comfortable look.

Green Flared Art Silk Fusion Wear 2 Piece Set: INR 2,999/-

Stunning Maroon

BIBA by Rohit Bal’ – a first of its kind collection for BIBA introducing elegant silken sarees

Get Maroon’ed with this festive look. Embrace the festive appeal with this gorgeous sari comprising of a gold leaf design. This designer saree comes with a matching blouse

Maroon Cotton Silk Straight Sari Suit Set : INR 19,500

Biba Girls

Choose this straight suit set for your lil’ one this Diwali. The set includes a beautiful printed yellow straight kurta, solid colour leggings and a sheer yellow dupatta. Let your little ones express themselves this Diwali wearing this pretty suit set from BIBA.

Yellow Cotton Girls Straight Suit Set : INR 3,299/-

Biba Fragrance

Spelle Eau De Parfum Gift Pack 3X30 Ml : INR 3,299  Rs.2,474

Experience the world of Spelle this Diwali with this festive gift set by BIBA. Combining Dea, Intoxique and Spoil Me, the three striking and unmissable fragrances notes are designed in England. Dea, latin for Goddess, combines heart notes of Jasmine and Rose, layered with fruity top notes and calming base notes of Sandalwood and Ambergris. Spoil Me is a flirty fragrance with zesty top notes of Bergamot & Lime collide with the playfulness of Lily of the Valley, with deep base note of Musk. Mixing vivacious notes of Orange with a heart note of Lavender and base notes of Ambergris, Intoxique is a lifeforce played on loop.

