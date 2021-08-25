DRIL’s engineers undergo up skilling & trainings during lockdown

Damodar Ropeway and Infra Limited, one of Asia’s oldest pioneers and experienced ropeway and Cable Car Construction Company utilized the year gone by as skill development and knowledge sharing period. The practice was for their employee strength of around 500 people comprising engineers and an on-ground maintenance team. The organization has led the upkeep of 17 passenger ropeway projects & material handling ropeways independently present across India. Chitrakoot, Maihar, Guwahati, Gangtok, Deogarh, Pushkar, Dewas are some of the prominent locations for DRIL’s passenger ropeway projects.

Trikut hill is one of the most exciting tourist destinations in Deoghar. In dense forest on the uphill lie the famous Trikutachal Mahadeva Temple and the hermitage of Sage Dayananda. Trikut Hills contains three peaks and the Highest Peak goes to the height of 2470ft from the Sea Level and around 1500 ft from the ground. Damodar’s ropeway takes the tourists to the top of the main peak, with a length of 756m, and a level difference of 400m. The inclined area makes it one of the steepest ropeways in India. In consonance with the Made in India vision, DRIL will continue to create such construction landmarks for the nation. In fact, during the pandemic year DRIL completed construction and started operations at three projects located in Jammu, Hanuman Dhara and Guwahati respectively. The online skill training and experience sharing workshops happening every fortnight during the lockdown period was a step forward in this direction.

Elaborating on the company’s futuristic vision, Aditya Chamaria, Managing Director, Damodar Ropeways said, “We are confident to spearhead dynamic construction projects in the coming years with the support of our expert team; however we also expect similar support from the government in terms of relaxations. Lockdown was a difficult period for all; it is a fact that maintenance of non-operational ropeways requires higher expenses than the operational ones. We have independently supported the ropeway systems at multiple locations for the past 18 months when they were by and large non-operational due to lockdowns and govt. restrictions. Upon unlock announcement, we opened our sites immediately but footfall continued to be low.”