Drona Academy lift the prestigious trophy of Vellum Thiramai at the grand finale

Mumbai, 31st October 2022: Aspiring to identify South India’s finest talents, Colors Tamil, Viacom 18’s Tamil Entertainment channel, saw the conclusion of its popular talent reality show, Vellum Thiramai on Sunday, October 30th Judged by the charming Actor Nikki Galrani, popular Actor and martial arts expert Shihan Hussaini, and prominent choreographer Sridhar, the finale witnessed the best of performances in all its grandeur. Blowing everyone’s mind Drona Academy lifted the golden trophy with a cash prize of ₹2,50,000 while JDC and Yova Yoga Academy also had their moment of pride as the 1st and 2nd runners up of the show with a cash prize of ₹1,25,000 and ₹75,000 respectively.

Showcasing a glass and bottle Mallarkambam act, with everyone at the edge of their seats, Drona Academy mesmerized the audience whilst also leaving them speechless. Meanwhile JDC, the popular dance crew won the hearts of the audiences with their elegant dance moves and the Yova Yoga Academy dazzled viewers with ladder yoga, making the grand finale worth the watch.

Commenting on the occasion, Actor Nikki Galrani said, “I am proud of being part of such a wonderful show where talents came from all nooks and corners of the country. I am happy for Drona Academy for winning the coveted title since it is a much-deserved win, however, I feel every talent here is unique and each one of them is already a winner in their own field of expertise. I am really happy that Colors Tamil, as a channel has attempted to bring such a powerhouse of skilled prodigies to the limelight with Vellum Thiramai.” Adding to this Actor Shihan Hussaini said, “Vellum Thiramai’s journey has been a roller coaster ride. As the show’s judge, it has been an incredible experience to witness these young, bright competitors hone their craft over time. I am extremely happy for the Drona Academy and the runners up and I am confident that with this show, they are bound to receive more and more opportunities to present their talent to the world, even further.” Furthermore, Choreographer Sridhar said, “It was indeed a privilege to be a part of the show that brings in diverse art forms aside from the talent. It has been a fantastic journey to watch such brilliant experts and performers who have offered us several jaw-dropping moments throughout the entire journey. I am delighted for the winners of the show who have always left us amazed with their acts. Nevertheless, despite the win, I feel that everyone here was at par and it was a tough choice to choose among the finalists.” The winning crew, Drona Academy said, “We are thrilled to emerge as title winners of the first season of Vellum Thiramai on Colors Tamil. The platform has truly helped us learn and refine our nuances of Mallarkambam. We feel blessed to have shared the stage alongside some of the finest performers the industry has seen and we are also grateful for the channel for supporting us and bringing us to the limelight, where everyone is appreciative of our talents. With the coveted title, we are certain that this recognition will present us with more opportunities that will lead us to the paths of success.”

The show, produced by Wave media productions, with creative director-Dhakshna Moorthy, started in June and had come down to five finalists in the end. The grandeur of the stage, diverse contestants with varied skill sets, brilliant judges, and zealous hosts, is what led to the success of the show among Tamil audiences.

Colors Tamil is available on all leading cable networks and DTH platforms – Sun Direct (CH NO 128), Tata Sky (CHN NO 1515), Airtel (CHN NO 763), Dish TV (CHN NO 1808), and Videocon D2H (CHN NO 553).