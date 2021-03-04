Droom launches #Engage Campaign for its Employees in association with Dream Girl Foundation

Gurugram, India: Droom, the largest online Automobile marketplace has unveiled a campaign named #Engage for Droom employees to promote more collaboration and engagement between different stakeholders and departments. Droom encourages employees to connect and collaborate still following the social distancing norms. These meetings will help employees thank people for all the help that they have extended to them to complete work in the COVID era and appreciate each-other efforts. The company operating with a 100% workforce (300+ employees) from Doom Headquarter in Gurugram.

Under the one-week campaign of #Engage, each employee can appreciate the unique qualities of their colleagues on specially designed postcards by Dream Girl Foundation, an NGO working for the upliftment of Girl Child. Droom employees will purchase the handmade postcards from the NGO team to thank each other for their best quality to be supportive during work from Home. Workstations will be full of colourful cards designed by these young girls and words of appreciation put in by colleagues.

The effects of Covid-19 have certainly forced organizations to change their workplace and have changed the way people work, and communicate with their colleagues and clients, but it has not really taken off in a big way as it is considered less productive and exhausting. People wanted to get back to their workplaces for a better outcome with better collaboration and with that Droom decided to perpetuate a common work culture between inter-departments.

Speaking on the campaign #Engage, Sandeep Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Droom said, “Start-up culture like us is driven by energy and passion at Droom and we are just making sure that people interact and ideate face to face will bring back the energy on the floor. There is a massive need within employees to get back to a sense of pre-pandemic normalcy in their working life and allowed teams to engage in conversations, work on new ideas and connect back with the organization. Also, we need to understand that while cutting-edge technologies are taking over the world, but human intervention will undoubtedly be required. Technology isn’t replacing humans, rather, humans and technology must work together to achieve optimum results.”