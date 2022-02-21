DRU GOLD announces launch of Gold Loan Service across Telangana & Andhra Pradesh

Photo- L to R-Pinak Mitra, COO at DRU GOLD and Akhilesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO, DRU GOLD

Hyderabad: February 21, 2022: The largest global market for Gold is all set to unlock its value. DRU GOLD, a trusted gold and jewellery recycling brand announces the launch of a new gold-tech service – True Value Gold Loans. Built on the core tenets of trust and transparency, DRU GOLD has been providing gold monetization services through its 20 branches across Telangana and AP and plans to add 50 more branches by the year 2023-24 across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

With the addition of gold loan service, DRU GOLD addresses the entire chain in helping consumers unlock maximum value for their gold. Using new-age karatometer valuation and leading-edge technology, DRU GOLD promises to offer the most accurate and correct value for the Gold. With easy and digital documentation, DRU GOLD will provide loans against gold and jewellery in less than 30 minutes. This helps consumers get the true worth for their gold instantly.

DRU GOLD has entered into a partnership with Fincare Small Finance Bank to process the loan services. Fincare Small Finance Bank, among the fastest-growing banks in the space has a presence across 19 States/UTs, making DRU GOLD’s expansion plans with all services convenient.

Commenting on this mission, Mr. Akhilesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO, DRU GOLD said, “With Gold Loans becoming the fastest-growing segment and the easiest financing option, consumers must have access to services that provide only the real value for their gold. Our strong codes of ethics backed by our stringent processes allow us to make this promise with conviction. From valuation to disbursement, the journey is so frictionless that consumers do not feel any stress during the process. And this is what we strive to achieve – giving our customers the best service driven by transparency and empathy.”

Gold Loans are often fraught with opaque processes leading to doubts in the minds of consumers. This creates an environment of mistrust. With every DRU GOLD store equipped with the latest karatometers, customers will be able to see their gold being valued right across the table. Minimal documentation, faster approvals and instant disbursement make taking loans against gold at DRU GOLD seamless and convenient, while most of the new-age companies are still valuing gold using the traditional touchstone method.

Talking on the occasion of the launch, Mr. Pinak Mitra, COO at DRU GOLD said, “Our customer-first approach helps us to constantly look out for and solve challenges in customer journeys. Our objective is to make DRU GOLD the most trusted brand in all gold-related services, including loans against gold and jewellery. We are already on our path to establish a strong presence for the brand with complete focus on providing a transparent experience, and not just a service.”

About DRU GOLD:

DRU GOLD is a chain of stores that offers gold monetization products and, now Gold Loan services. The brand was founded on the bedrock of over 50-years of jewellery retail experience. DRU GOLD has served over 7000 customers in the two years of its presence and has a wealth of insight on consumer needs and preferences. DRU GOLD has a loyal customer base with approximately 30% percent customers choosing to do transactions again. This gives DRU GOLD a clear vision to create processes from a customer-centric approach. DRU GOLD will soon be seen across key markets in India and also has global expansion plans.