The Delhi School of Communication launches DSC ADVERLATIONS ’23

New Delhi, 4 April 2023 : The Delhi School of Communication conducted DSC ADVERLATIONS’23. The aim of this workshop, held at Alliance Française, Lodhi Gardens, Delhi, was to incorporate and link creativity in Advertising and PR.

ADVERLATIONS is a unique new idea to bring students familiar to the advertising and public relations industries, and the kind of work that involves creativity in its dynamic and relevant sense. It is part of DSC’s special effort at converging the academic and the media communities; and bringing together students interested in the world of communications.

Two Master Classes were conducted. The first was on Advertising called – Thinking Creatively for Advertising by Ms Ankita Sirker, Content Manager, RepIndia. The second one was on Building Brand Image: The Game-Changer by Mr Archit Mahajan, Global Lead – Corporate Communications, Locus.

Creativity was unleashed, as Ankita pointed out that we have travelled from cut outs to 3D billboards, so “it was time to explore the secrets to thinking out-of-the-box and channelling creativity in the right direction”. She added that “the power of storytelling is when ads become blockbusters”. For Archit, it was all about the art of building perception”. He extended the thought by saying – “PR is not only about trying to break through the clutter, but evolving a story that builds trust”. He rounded it off by saying – PR makes someone “look good”.

After the classes, there was a contest – #BrandPunch, which was thrown open to the students gathered there and the winners were awarded too.

The focus then shifted to a prestigious group of academicians who were intensely involved in grooming Gen Z. The high point was that distinguished professors from other institutes in the capital were honoured and felicitated. The prestigious line-up were – Ms Ayushi Chopra, Bharati Vidyapeeth’s Institute of Computer Applications & Management, Prof M N Hoda, Director, Bharati Vidyapeeth’s Institute of Computer Applications & Management, Dr Praveen Kumar Singh, VIPS, Dr Neeru Kapoor, Delhi College of Arts &Commerce, Dr Nisha Singh, Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Management Studies, and Dr Pawan Sharma, Maitreyi College.

The ceremony had Ms Rupanjali Lahiri Gupta, Associate Director engaged, along the Dean Prof Ramola Kumar, who commented, “Learning to think differently, impactfully energising hidden creativity, creates great communications. One can relate and feel the pulse of the idea – which lives then, in life”. Rounding off,

Ms Rupanjali elaborated – “Why do you need a brand story? It’s because people are more likely to trust your brand, and ultimately make a purchase. The easiest way to do that is through an emotional, relatable brand story and after all, storytelling is all about imagination”.