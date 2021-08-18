

Citizenship is a concept whose definition is constantly changing from the past to the present; Criteria such as belonging to the same religion, coming from a certain lineage, being of a certain gender have played a role in determining this concept throughout history. However, today, the definition of citizenship is defined as “being bound to a state by a bond of citizenship”. Below, you can find information about Dual Citizenship Turkey.

This concept, which is regulated by law by almost all states, has taken place in our country by defining Turkish citizen in Article 3 of the Turkish Citizenship Law.

“Turkish citizen: means the person who is bound to the State of the Republic of Turkey by citizenship bond.”

It has been defined as a legal bond established between the state and the human being without any discrimination of religion, race, gender or the like. How and when the bond of citizenship will be established is determined by the laws prepared by the states within the scope of their sovereignty.

How to get citizenship?

Citizenship can be acquired at birth or later. The way in which citizenship will be acquired is regulated by the laws of each country, and according to the Turkish Citizenship Law, the acquisition of citizenship depends on:

Competent authority decision,

Marriage,

Adoption

The President’s decision

This diversity in the country’s legislation regarding the acquisition of citizenship has brought the phenomenon of dual (multiple) citizenship to the agenda.

What is dual citizenship?

Dual citizenship refers to the situation in which a person has citizenship ties with more than one state at the same time. As we mentioned above, the citizenship bond is the legal bond that states regulate how and when to be established by the laws they prepare by using their sovereign powers. If the person has this legal bond with more than one state in the same time period, the status we call dual citizenship or, as it is expressed in the law, “multiple citizenship” emerges.

How to get dual citizenship?

The bond of citizenship is a legal bond and how, when and under what conditions this bond will be established is under the reserved jurisdiction of the states. In other words, each state determines the conditions of this legal bond (for example, marriage, adoption, decision of the competent authority, etc.) to be established between individuals and the state. This diversity in the laws of states has led to a person having more than one nationality.

The necessary conditions for a Turkish citizen to have dual citizenship status are as follows;

To get another citizenship: In order to be able to talk about dual citizenship, first of all, the person must establish a citizenship bond with another state other than the state to which he is currently bound by citizenship bond.

Countries’ recognition of dual citizenship status: One of the necessary conditions for dual citizenship is that both states with which a citizenship bond has been established must have recognized and allowed dual citizenship status.

To inform: The last condition required to have dual citizenship status is to inform the relevant institutions that the citizenship of another state has been acquired.

