Dulce Celia Couture Spring Summer Collection’22

PORTIA

Dulce Celia RESORT SS’22

Fabric 100% Nylon

A character from Shakespeare’s ‘Merchant of Venice,’ Portia is a beauty that holds for herself. She stands out in a crowd, her ombré frills represent waves of the ocean. Portia of the modern world, she represents grace, poise, gentleness with her structured strength

EFFIE

Dulce Celia COUTURE SS’ 22

Fabric 100% Nylon

Effi, with her Greek origins, is dreamy, blushing, yet, fun! She’s stunning on bridesmaids, or for that bachelorette evening! She’s painstakingly hand embellished with 3D effect embroidery on blush tulle and Swarovski beading with lots of lustour beads with sequence.

ACHELOIS

Fabric 100% Nylon

Pale like the moon, ACHELOIS is summery with the flare making it perfect for your evening party gown. She’s short fitted and makes for a stunning evening party gown with structured shoulders and neck. The base is French lace that has beading with beads and sequence.

CIRCE

Fabric 100% Nylon

The fierce Greek goddess who transformed her enemies into beasts, she’s a powerful show stopper. Very glam, she’s totally for that cocktail night where she unabashedly makes heads turn. Made with black tulle and heavy, gold beading.

CALLIOPE

Dulce Celia COUTURE SS ‘22

Ostrich feathers carefully embellished on the dress bring out that dramatic, bouncy effect.

That dreamy dry, rose coloured tulle base is ideal to accentuate her geometric artwork!

ISDORE

Dulce Celia COUTURE SS’22

Literally translating into ‘The Gift of Isis,’ Isadore

comes with exotic draping and style that carries one side off to another making for a dramatic, yet, dream like effect. She’s flary, summery, classy and so chic. Handmade from scratch, she’s stunning everywhere – from a Sunday brunch to a red carpet evening!

GRETA

Dulce Celia COUTURE SS’22

Fabric 100% Nylon

Greta, meaning ‘pearl,’ gives that beautiful pearl looks with it’s understated nude colour and hand embroidery with 3D effects. Carefully hand embellished glass stones, beads, sequins and appliqué, all of it comes together beautifully with fine silk threads

SABRINA

Dulce Celia COUTURE SS’22

Oh, she’s the princess of evening couture!

Her beauty is in the appliqué flowers that are decorated with Swarovski stones giving that 3D look. She’s a party magnet with lustrous sequins sprinkled on the base.

VIOLA

Dulce Celia COUTURE SS’22

Viola is one your eyes are glued on! She knows she looks like a million dollars, decorated in frills and sequins. She’s perfect for that bachelorette party or even that red carpet evening! She represents an ever evolving global person, confident,yet, rooted.

LAYALA

Dulce Celia COUTURE SS’22

Fabric 100% Nylon

Ethereal and bedazzling, this powder blue short dress is all about the light and the airy! Deftly handcrafted with intricate applique embroidery, her classic silhouette futher elevates the romantic charm of her look with its softness.