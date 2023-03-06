Dun & Bradstreet India Supporting ONDC to Foster the Growth of MSMEs In India

Mumbai, March 6th, 2023: Dun & Bradstreet India has announced today it is supporting Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to help its Network Participants along with sellers on the ONDC platform increase their visibility, expand access to global markets without going through multiple layers, find potential customers, and identify growth opportunities.

The Dun & Bradstreet D-U-N-S® Number will be freely available to Network Participants along with sellers on the ONDC platform. The D-U-N-S® Number will help MSMEs on the ONDC platform to build their credibility and to access global markets.

Dun & Bradstreet India will also offer value-added services including D&B D-U-N-S® RegisteredTM Solutions and D&B ESG Intelligence, at specially discounted prices to Network Participants and Sellers on the ONDC platform.

Promoting, aiding and fostering the growth of MSMEs in India is a priority for Dun & Bradstreet India. Speaking about the partnership, Avinash Gupta, Managing Director & CEO – India, Dun & Bradstreet said, “In India, more than 99% of businesses belong to the Micro, Small and Medium category and 94% of them are unorganized. Dun & Bradstreet surveys have revealed that market access is the biggest challenge to MSMEs scaling up their businesses. Dun & Bradstreet offers a host of solutions to empower MSMEs and help them scale and improve efficiency.”

Gupta expanded on how the D-U-N-S® Number can benefit MSMEs, “The D-U-N-S® Number is recognized, recommended, and required by over 240 governments, trade, and industry organizations around the globe. There are 2.5 lakh global and domestic customers who leverage the Dun & Bradstreet Data Cloud for decision-making. The D-U-N-S® Number will help MSMEs on the ONDC platform to build credibility and they will find it easier to get noticed globally, which will level the competitive playing field for them.”