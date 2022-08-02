Dun & Bradstreet recognizes Coromandel as a Top Performer In The Fertilizers Segment…

Hyderabad, August 02, 2022: Coromandel International Limited (BSE: 506395, NSE: COROMANDEL), India’s leading Agri solutions provider in the business of Fertilisers, Crop Protection, Bio Pesticides, Specialty Nutrients, Organic Fertilizer and Retail, has been recognised as the Top Performer in the fertilisers segment by the jury of Dun & Bradstreet Corporate Awards 2022. Coromandel is also part of Dun & Bradstreet’s list of India’s Top 500 companies.

Mr. Sameer Goel, Managing Director, Coromandel International Limited received the prestigious award on behalf of the company at the hands of Mr. Avinash Gupta, Managing Director & CEO, Dun & Bradstreet.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Sameer Goel said, “We are delighted to be featured amongst the top performing corporates by Dun & Bradstreet. This is a recognition of our continuous efforts towards improving the shareholders’ value and conducting operations in a sustainable manner. Our Corporate Governance practices are based on transparency and accountability. We are committed towards farmers welfare and with our diversified presence across the agri value chain, we continuously engage with the farmers in developing novel agriculture solutions and integrated farming practices to maximise farm productivity. Our factories operate well within the Environmental norms and we have established a bird sanctuary in 350 acres at our Kakinada plant which has been recognised by UNDP. We are pioneers in ESG in our sector and will continue to strengthen the same.”

For more than a decade now, the Dun & Bradstreet Corporate Awards have been commemorating the outstanding performers among Indian Corporates. The Dun & Bradstreet Corporate Awards 2022 were presented across 30+ categories including sectoral, growth-based and special award categories. Only companies forming part of the Dun & Bradstreet ‘India’s Top 500 Companies’ publication in 2022 were in contention for these Awards.