Dunzo, the essential items delivery App, donates Sanitizer stands to 25 police stations in the city!

Hyderabad: Dunzo Digital – an essential items delivery services App; donated Sanitizer stands with 500 ML bottle sanitizers, 5 Liters sanitizer can refill and 20 masks each to 25 Police stations across the city, as a gesture of gratitude for the yeoman service the police is rendering in the COVID pandemic times. Dunzo supply operations team lead (Hyd) Mr. Naveen Reddy, presented these today at the Police stations.

During the lockdown period, Dunzo worked very closely with the Police Control Room by following all the COVID Rules of social distancing and safety rules while reaching the essential services to people in time. This is when we realized the trying circumstances under which the police force was maintaining law and order, while braving the pandemic conditions, despite the high infection risk. As a token of gratitude for the yeoman services the police is rendering in these times, we did our bit by donating the stands and sanitizers. As well-wishers of Hyderabad Police, our moto is that they should be safe and infection-free to continue their good work, says Naveen Reddy.

The police stations to which these were presented were Madhapur, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Miyapur, Marredpally, Nampally, Sanath Nagar, Raidurgam, Begumpet, Chandanagar, Jubilee Hills, SR Nagar, KPHB, Secunderabad, Narayanguda, Abids Traffic PS, BegumpetTraffic PS, GachibowliTraffic PS, NarayanagudaTraffic PS, Toli chowki Traffic PS, MiyapurTraffic PS, ChikkadpallyTraffic PS, Banjara HillsTraffic PS, PanjaguttaTraffic PSand BalanagarTraffic PS.