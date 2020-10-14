Durga Puja Maitree Bandhan meets BBMP Commissioner

Maitree Bandhan, established in 2016, has always been a vibrant presence in the social tapestry of Bengaluru and has won accolades for its cultural contributions and philanthropic support to various deserving sections of the society.

This year, the unabating pandemic left the organisers of various Durga Pujas in a conundrum due to an absence of clarity on whether Durga Puja could be celebrated and modality, permissions, etc. thereof.

Maitree Bandhaan took up cudgels to resolve the matter.Team Maitree Bandhaan met the BBMP Commissioner Shri Manjunatha Prasad, IAS, on behalf of the various institutions which organise Durga Puja in Bengaluru in order to secure permission for celebrating the festival in these extraordinary times with health ramifications.

The Commissioner, after due consideration, found merit in the proposal of Maitree Bandhaan and consented, requesting all organisers to adhere to the letter and spirit of the guidelines issued by the Govt of India for observing religious festivals.

The General Secretary of Maitree Bandhan, Sri Sumanta Paul, jubilant on being able to ensure the observance of Durga Puja, on behalf of all Puja organisers of Bengaluru expressed gratitude and thanks to BBMP, as well as Shri S.Raghu Honourable MLA, C.V.Raman Nagar Assembly Constituency, who is learnt to have facilitated the meeting with the BBMP Commissioner. In fact Shri S.Raghu has been a resolute patron of the Bengali community in Bengaluru for a long time and has honoured Puja organisers by gracing the event with his presence on several occasions.

Shri Sumanta Paul also stated that in keeping with the tradition of awarding ‘Sharod Samman’ to the excelling Durga Pujas, which was pioneered in Bengaluru by Maitree Bandhan, this year too MB shall fete the outstanding Pujas, but in view of the pandemic, it shall be an “e-Sharod Samman’ programme. Maitree Bandhan shall publish the procedure to participate shortly.