During this COVID 19 Pandemic, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd launches Vitamin C + Zinc Chewable Tablets to boost immunity in the fight against COVID 19

New Delhi, 11th August 2020: With a commitment towards “Healthcare For All”, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited, one of India’s leading healthcare companies has launched Chewable Vitamin C + Zinc Tablet for the markets in India. The tablet is an evidence-based bio-active for natural immunity in a combination with zinc that boosts antiviral activity and protection against COVID 19. Market size for Vitamin C and Zinc tablets is estimated at around Rs. 150 crores in India and growing at 15% per annum.

Mr. Ashish R. Patel, Whole-Time Director, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited, said, “During this COVID 19 Pandemic, Immunity & immunity boosters are the only way to protect against the Virus. Vitamin-C & Zinc tablets have become a necessity and an important part of all human beings in their day to day life. With this launch, we aim to fill the gaps in serving the healthcare requirement of the masses with our wide range of 600 plus formulations. As it is in the form of Chewable Tablet, Geriatric and pediatric patients and travelling patients who may not have ready access to water are most need of easy swallowing dosage forms like chewable tablets with a pleasant flavour. The company is committed to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and working closely with the governments and relevant stakeholders to ensure an uninterrupted supply of medicines.”

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited is of the leading companies in the pharmaceutical industry, engaged in the business of manufacturing of Tablets, Capsules, Dry Syrup, Liquid Vials, Injectables, and Ointments, etc. The Company develops and manufactures affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. The company is also building a strong portfolio in lifestyle and chronic segments especially in women healthcare and dermatology to complement our strong presence in the acute segment.

The company has developed 600 plus formulations in 15 therapeutic areas and has a strong product/brand portfolio in anti-infective, respiratory system, gynaecology, cardio & CNS, anti-bacterial, anti-diabetic, anti-malaria among others. The company has a strong presence in the domestic market with good strength of its own field force and also exports to more than 60 countries. Company has filled 25 plus patent applications and is awarded seven patents.

Lincoln Pharma has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility unit at Khatraj in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, complying with stringent international quality and compliance norms and certified by EUGMP, WHO-GMP, and ISO-9001: 2015. With the EU certification, the company will expand its business network to 90 plus countries. Company currently exports to 60 plus countries including East & West Africa, Central & Latin America, and Southeast Asia and has got many products registrations in these countries and is also awarded a number of global tenders.