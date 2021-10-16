Dussehra celebrations in Pacific D21 Mall go digital for protection of environment

Pacific D21 mall revealed one of the most resplendent decors on the occasion of Dussehra and installed a magnificent replica of the Holy Shiv Dhanush. Beginning this Dussehra, the mall management at Pacific D21 also took a conscious step towards environment protection, by hosting an ‘E- Ravan Dahan’ on the Pacific 360 degree Rooftop. The ceremony was attended by Piyush Mohanty, SDM-HQ, SW, Delhi.

The malls of Pacific Group have been known for creating and establishing out of the box adornments on special occasions and festivals in a larger than life manner.

The Shiv Dhanush installed this year is 24*8 feet, and is symbolic of the virtues of idealism and righteousness that we must learn to imbibe in our daily lives with this year’s Dussehra. Some of the interesting facts that are written on standee around the replica aim to educate children and youth about the epic story behind Shiv Dhanush and the ancient epic of the world, Ramayana. The artwork of the Dhanush resonates with finesse and elegance. The whole theme and color combinations of the decor are absolutely breathtaking.

To continue the festive fervor, Pacific D21 mall is ready to take over the Diwali occasion with free Make-over and Mehendi vouchers for women starting from the Karwa Chauth weekend. Pacific D21 mall is also offering some amazing shopping offers and assured gifts worth ₹1 Crore for the duration of one whole month. The offers and assured gifts are awarded to Pacific Mall’s visitors who are shopping during this festive season in malls for up to INR 7,000 and above. Bumper prizes like washing machine, microwave, and Royal Enfield bike are on bid.

Mr. Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group congratulating the patrons on festive season said, “The celebrations hosted at Pacific Mall is our small effort to educate the children and youth about our rich heritage and culture, and the conscious approach towards nature needed in future. We must also educate them about the values taught in Ramayana such as valor, honesty, dedication, sacrifice, forgiveness, compassion & brotherhood.”