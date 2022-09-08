Duvin Design Unveils Limited-Edition Collaboration with Kygo’s Palm Tree Crew

Orlando, FL, September 2022 – Duvin Design Co., the internet’s go-to beach brand, and Palm Tree Crew, the beloved lifestyle brand by globally-renowned Norwegian DJ, producer, and musical artist Kygo, are pleased to unveil a limited-edition collaboration of clothing available exclusively via the two brand’s e-commerce platforms, DuvinDesign.com and PalmTreeCrew.com, starting September 8th, 2022, with early access for VIP’s starting 24 hours earlier. The partnership with Kygo’s Palm Tree Crew and Duvin was born from a shared ethos and a mutual circle of supporters, resulting in a feel-good tropical energy that permeates the collection. This synergy propelled the brands to creatively merge their aesthetics and product offerings into one, blending Duvin’s bright and bold prints with PTC’s iconic palm tree motif.

The limited-edition capsule presents everyday lifestyle essentials featuring vibrant floral prints that bring to life the nostalgic feeling of summer as the season winds down. The collaborative collection references vintage Floridian imagery like swaying palms, flamingos, and florals atop pieces ideal for year-round weekend escapes to tropical destinations, with the integration of the Palm Tree Crew logo taking the floral print beyond traditional beachwear.

Available starting September 8th exclusively on DuvinDesign.com and PalmTreeCrew.com, the capsule’s color palette showcases Floridian teals and pinks that pay homage to the singular Miami color palette in this eye-catching collection that sees the unification of the two brands’ aesthetics as one. The collection includes two tees, a hoodie, shorts, and a button-down cabana shirt. Rendered in a cotton poly blend and constructed for movement, the pieces are endlessly comfortable and ideal for dancing away balmy evenings or lounging stylishly poolside.

Both Duvin and Palm Tree Crew embrace an ideology based on a fun, free, and tropical energy that brings people together, and this collaboration is a unique offering that embodies that spirit. Created for endless summer seekers everywhere, the teams have each put their signature magic into creating something that is distinctly unique, while staying true to their own roots.

“Whenever PTC releases collaborations, we want to make sure the item itself is special and different from any other collection,” says Myles Shear, Founder of PTC & Kygo’s Manager. “We believe that is the case with our partnership with Duvin.”

“I was extremely excited when the opportunity to partner with Palm Tree Crew arose,” says Austin Duvall, Duvin Creative Director & Co-Founder. “We’ve been longtime admirers of Kygo’s music as it has become renowned for its tropical influences, so the natural synergy between our philosophies has allowed us to create something we’re really proud of.”

The Duvin x Palm Tree Crew collection will be available for purchase starting on September 8th on DuvinDesign.com and PalmTreeCrew.com.