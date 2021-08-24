Dvara kgfs bags 2 awards for deploying technology in financial inclusion

Dvara KGFS, a leading NBFC in India, was announced as the winner at Quantic BFSI Excellence Awards 2021 for the Financial Inclusions Leader of the Year 2021 and KGFS Assist was awarded Best Mobile App Initiative by Banking Frontiers at the DNA-Distinguished NBFC Awards-2021.

The award was presented to Dvara KGFS in recognition for the robust technology and enhanced customer experience in offering a suite of financial services & products for the underserved section of the society and for their early adoption of technology.

Dvara KGFS became one of the first players in financial inclusion to deploy technology to serve remote rural population to access financial products, enhance customer experience and strengthen internal digital capabilities. The technology has helped in diversifying the product portfolio through API integrations with Banks & other Financial Service providers. Dvara KGFS has been able to offer crop loans, wealth management products including insurance, digital gold and other payment solutions such as cash withdrawals through AePS and bill payments through BBPS.

Upon receiving the awards, Mr. Joby C O, CEO, Dvara KGFS, Chennai, said, “Dvara KGFS is a pioneer in providing micro finance and SME finance in the remote rural areas of the country. We reach out to more than a million women and many micro enterprises in remote rural India for accessing credit and other wealth management products. We follow a wealth management approach in our customer engagement. We believe that apart from loans, the rural households need a trusted financial advisor. To achieve this, we follow a Plan, Grow, Protect & Diversify model through which they can achieve their life goals. We have faced many challenges during the pandemic as it made our socially active business follow covid protocols such as social distancing. The pandemic paved the way for a digital transformation where we launched e-signatures and shifted from cash collection to digital collection. Our team has equipped themselves and our customers have successfully adapted to the technology.”