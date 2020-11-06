Dvara KGFS Emerges As The Winner At The 9TH ACEF Asian Leaders Forum And Awards

Dvara KGFS, a leading NBFC in India, was announced as the winner at the 9th ACEF Asian Leaders Forum and Awards in the category – Excellence in Rural Marketing. The award was presented to Dvara KGFS in recognition of their efforts towards sustainable development in remote rural India by maximising the financial well-being of every individual and enterprise by enabling complete access to financial services. This was done through Dvara Sampoorna Sampath Plan (DSSP) – an innovative savings solution for rural India.

Dvara Sampoorna Sampath Plan (DSSP) provides financial planning while helping to diversify one’s investment. The product has been structured in 4 stages, namely, Plan, Grow, Protect and Diversify to provide support to the financially challenged thereby cultivating a systematic savings habit among the rural household. The product was launched to ensure that the rural poor were offered a comprehensive financial plan that aims at developing a suite of credit, savings, insurance and investment products.

Upon receiving the award, Mr. Joby. C. O. CEO, Dvara KGFS said, “Our mission has always been to reach out to the remote rural through our innovative product offerings. This award is a recognition to our efforts in ensuring financial well-being in the pockets that we operate in. We continue to use technology to facilitate the accessibility of our products for people living in remote rural India. Access to financial products has been a challenge among villages and we have been successfully navigating that terrain.”

Dvara KGFS has reached out to every customer in the deep part of the villages, even during the pandemic, to ensure that every customer has access to funds during the intense lockdown. Door-to-door service by wealth managers from Dvara KGFS has helped to spread extensive awareness and get the villagers acquainted to Dvara Sampoorna Sampath Plan.