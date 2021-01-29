Dvara KGFS Wins the “Technology for Financial Inclusion Awards 2020”

Mumbai: Dvara KGFS, a leading NBFC in India, was announced as the winner in the award category – Technology for Financial Inclusion at The Inclusive Finance India Awards 2020. The award was presented to Dvara KGFS in recognition for the robust technology offering a suite of financial services & products for the underserved section of the society and for their operational excellence over the last year.

The award was presented by Shri. Anurag Thakur, Honorable Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Government of India to Mr. Joby C O, CEO, Dvara KGFS.

Upon receiving the award, Mr. Joby. C. O., CEO, Dvara KGFS said, “We are delighted to receive this award for ‘Fintech for Financial Inclusion’. Dvara KGFS caters to more than a million customers across 6 states and provides comprehensive wealth management services to people living in remote rural areas where they have limited or no access to financial products. We believe that rural households require guidance and support for planning their income and investing in as many financial instruments such as savings, insurance, pension funds & other forms of investments to secure their financial future. This would enable them to achieve financial freedom in the long term with adequate support of short term loans for their immediate requirements. Today, nearly 30,000 of our women customers from different geographies save around INR 500 per month through our innovative ‘Dvara Sampoorna Sampath Plan’ taking care of their savings, insurance & investments needs.”

Dvara KGFS is one of the pioneers in financial inclusion by deploying technology to remote rural population to access financial products, enhance customer experience and strengthen internal digital capabilities. The technology has helped in diversifying the product portfolio through API integrations with Banks & other Financial Service providers. Dvara KGFS has branched into crop loans & insurance products by proving real-time banking services like AePS module, gold loan, savings products.