DWAB Congratulates Shri G. Mohan Rao on being conferred Senior Counsel Status by honourable High Court

Hyderabad……Hyderabad based Nalgonda School for the blind, run by DWAB —Development and Welfare of the Blind congratulates Mr. Gandra Mohan Rao on being conferred Senior Counsel Status. Mr. Gandra Mohan Rao is a donor to the Blind School, said Mr. P. Chokka Rao, General Secretary of DWAB.

Mr. Gandra Mohan Rao is one of the 27 advocates selected to confer senior counsel status by the honourable High Court of Telangana. The coveted tag is considered an important achievement in a legal career.

DWAB wished Mr. Rao, many more such successes in his glorious career.

The blind school recently completed 25 years and celebrated its Silver Jubilee.

The blind school is run on donations from the public.

24 batches of 10th class students passed out with 100% results. Well over 100 visually challenged from this school secured government jobs. About 600 students have gone for higher studies. Lot of its students have got jobs in very good organizations and settled.