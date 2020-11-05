DWAB delegation submits a representations to Chairman SHRC Justice G. Chandraiah

Development & Welfare Association of Blind (DWAB) delegation lead by P. Chokka Rao, General Secretary, President K. Venkata Subbaraju, Vice President Ranga Rao, Treasurer Paramesha and Executive Member Karnati Vijay Kumar submitted a representation with two demands to Chairman SHRC(State Human Rights Commission), Telangana Justice G. Chandraiah about the problems being faced by the Blind and urged him to help resolve them as they have been in pending for 12 years.

Many representations were submitted to many concerned authorities but they are still not solved. The delegation met the SHRC Chairman Justice Chandraiah here in its office at Nampally in the city today.

They demanded regular financial aid to the DWAB blind school by the Telangana state government without looking for the support of the central government.

The delegation urged a Government Order(GO) making it mandatory to distribute pensions to the school-age blind children only after producing 90% attendance certificates from the schools.

Chokka Rao, who is also a Secretary All India Confederation of Blind(AICB) said that they have been requesting the State Government to look into their demands for a very long time.

The SHRC Chairman Justice Chandraiah and Shri Ananda Rao both have heard our problems patiently and issued Notice with Numbers 5698/2020, 5699/2020 asking Government to reply within 14 days, Chokka Rao informed.

The DWAB—Development & Welfare Association of Blind, was started with a view to cater to the needs of blind community across the state without any discrimination of caste, community, sex and age

