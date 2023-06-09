DXC Technology Surpasses Gender Diversity Target of 40% Women Employees in India Workforce in Less Than Three Years

Bengaluru, India, 09 June 2023 – DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced it has achieved the significant milestone of having 40% women in its India workforce, one year earlier than anticipated.

DXC Technology has about 43,000 employees in India. In June 2020, the company pledged to increase the percentage of women in their workforce in India from 28% to 40% by 2024. The company exceeded this objective in less than three years.

To achieve this feat, DXC not only increased its intake of women graduates from universities but also amplified outreach to women candidates for experienced hiring. Furthermore, DXC focused on building mid- and senior-level women leaders by instituting a series of leadership programs for women, in addition to fostering an inclusive culture by implementing several industry-leading programs, initiatives and engagement practices thoughtfully designed for taking care of women employees.

Speaking on this accomplishment, Nachiket Sukhtankar, Managing Director – DXC Technology, India, said, “The technology industry in India is grappling with the challenge of underrepresentation of women, both in terms of their entry into the sector and their advancement to leadership roles. I am immensely proud to be a part of an organization dedicated to bringing about a transformative shift through equality and representation. We still have miles to go as we aspire to set new benchmarks in gender diversity and inclusion. Nonetheless, I firmly believe this step holds immense significance in achieving an equal future. We will continue to work towards dismantling barriers and creating an empowering environment for women to thrive in the technology sector.”

Lokendra Sethi, Head of HR – DXC Technology, India, said, “We are proud of our unwavering commitment to fostering a corporate culture that is inclusive. We believe that diversity and inclusivity are not mere destinations but an ongoing journey towards cultivating an organizational environment built on trust, empathy, and purposeful collaboration. The milestone of 40% women in DXC India’s workforce fills us with great excitement as we realized this goal in a very short time and six months ahead of our expectations. Our purpose remains to keep paving the way for a future where women are encouraged, enabled, and empowered to become catalysts of change and the next generation of industry leaders.”

This achievement reflects DXC’s commitment to creating a diverse, inclusive, and equitable environment where every employee, regardless of gender, feels valued, respected, and empowered to reach their full potential. Further to its mission of becoming a diverse and inclusive employer, DXC is also investing in training underprivileged women students to create a workforce of skilled women for the industry. It recently trained 10,000 women engineers to enhance their job opportunities with the same curriculum used for the company’s employees.