e-Ashwa Automotive achieves 200+ multi-brand EV dealership stores

New Delhi: e-Ashwa Automotive, one of the leading and fastest-growing EV manufacturers, has achieved the milestone of 200+ multi-brand EV dealership stores in the country. The company has been launching average 30-40 EV dealership stores every month especially post-pandemic as the demand for eco-friendly and affordable mobility solutions significantly increased.

Established in February 2018, e-Ashwa Automotive has expanded its business into multiple categories within electric vehicles and now sells a wide range of vehicles in both electric 2-wheelers and electric 3-wheelers. From e-scooters, e-rickshaw, e-auto to e-loaders, the company has been steadily growing and catering to the changing market needs.

Speaking on this milestone, Vikas Gupta, Founder & CEO, e-Ashwa Automotive Private Limited, said, “While we reached our 100 dealership stores in close to 2 years, it took us just 2 months for the next 100 stores. We opened the first dealer store in August 2019, the 100th store in June 2021 and the 200th store in September 2021 on the eve of World EV Day 2021. This shows the significant demand shift towards electric vehicles due to favorable government schemes towards eco-friendly and sustainable mobility solutions.”

“As we strive to make electric vehicles more affordable and accessible to the masses, it is heartening to see the response from both B2B and B2C customers for our wide range of EV products. Our vision is to provide smooth last-mile connectivity to people and small businesses and contribute to the government’s mission of making India the EV hub of the world,” added Gupta.

e-Ashwa Automotive started its manufacturing facility in June 2019 and launched its first dealership store in August 2019. Today it has presence in 19 states and focuses on catering to the masses and small businesses with its affordable yet high quality products in both electric 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers and thereby generating employment opportunities to the people at the bottom of the pyramid. It has assembly unit in all the 19 states to support the local dealers to fast track and fulfill customer demand in a short span of time.

About e-Ashwa Automotive Private Limited:

e-Ashwa Automotive Private Limited is one of the leading manufacturers of environment-friendly electric vehicles companies in the country. Established in February 2018 by its Founder and CEO Vikas Gupta, e-Ashwa today has a presence in a wide range of battery-operated electric vehicles – electric two-wheelers as well as electric three-wheelers and caters to both B2B and B2C segments. Till date, the company has sold 5340 e-scooters, 784 e-rickshaws, 10 e-autos, 176 e-leaders and 5 e-food cart and 4 e-garbage vehicles.

Under B2B, the company has a presence in electric rickshaw, electric auto, electric loaders, e-food cart and e-garbage. The company has state of a art manufacturing facility in Rajnagar Extension in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh where it manufactures and assembles all its vehicles. The facility comprises 32 technical and research team. For more information, please visit https://www.eashwa.com/