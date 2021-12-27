e-con Systems Launches 4K HDR USB 3.1 UVC Camera Based on AR0821

See3CAM_CU81 is an 8MP fixed focus UVC compliant USB 3.1 camera with large pixel size which can capture high quality images in various lighting conditions. This 4K camera comes with the High Dynamic range (HDR) capability which uses multiple exposures in a single frame to bring out details in the brightest as well as darkest areas of the same scene in high-contrast lighting conditions. See3CAM_CU81 has an inbuilt high-performance Image Signal Processor (ISP) that performs all the auto functions (auto white balance, auto exposure). The ISP and sensor have been fine tuned for achieving excellent image quality.

High Signal to Noise ratio of this camera helps to produce videos and images with low noise even in poor lighting conditions. It comes with an M12 (S-mount) lens which allows customers to choose the lens of choice according to their application needs.

See3CAM_CU81 with features like HDR, 4K ultra-HD resolution, large pixel size, and high Signal to Noise Ratio (SNR) is suitable for a wide variety of applications such as digital signage, biometric & access control, sports broadcasting & analytics, smart surveillance, smart traffic management, and other applications that require big data analytics.

Key Features

4K resolution with large pixel size (1/2” sensor) – Provides high-quality images to cover wide field of view with great details

High Dynamic Range (HDR) – Enables to capture excellent images in high contrasting lighting conditions

High Signal to Noise Ratio (SNR) – Helps to achieve quality images with low noise even in poor lighting conditions

USB 3.1 interface – Streams Full HD@60, 4K@30fps in linear mode and 4K@30fps in HDR mode.

UVC compliant – Plug-and-Play setup, no additional drivers required for Windows and Linux OS

See3CAM_CU81 is a Ready-to-Manufacture camera board with all the necessary firmware built in and compatible with the USB Video Class (UVC) version 1.0 standard. This camera board will work with the standard drivers available in Windows and Linux OS without any additional driver installation. Being a plug and play camera, integrating See3CAM_CU81 into end products will help customers reduce their time to market and product development efforts.

The camera is exposed as DirectShow capture source to Windows PC. And e-con Systems provides a sample DirectShow application called e-CAMView for video streaming and still capturing from the USB camera device with a user-friendly Graphical User Interface. In Linux, See3CAM_CU81 is exposed as a V4L2 camera and e-con Systems provides a sample application called QtCAM for streaming. Customers can also develop customized applications for See3CAM_CU81 using standard V4L2 APIs. e-CAMView and QtCAM enable controls such as brightness, contrast, sharpness, saturation, gamma, gain, exposure (manual and auto), and white balance (Manual and Auto).

Availability

Customers interested in evaluating See3CAM_CU81 – 8MP HDR fixed focus USB3.1 camera – can purchase the product from e-con Systems’ online store.

Customization Services

e-con systems also offer extensive customization and integration support for the camera based on the end application requirements. If you have any queries related to the product, please contact us at camerasolutions@e-consystems.com.